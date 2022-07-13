ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Public Health Department investigating monkeypox virus infection

By KCBD Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - News release from the City of Lubbock:. The City of Lubbock Health Department has reported the first probable case of Monkeypox within the county. Initial testing was completed on Tuesday at the Texas Tech University Bioterrorism Response Laboratory and confirmatory testing is being done at the U.S....

