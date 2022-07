Two men involved in an altercation at a Stone County residence in early June have each been charged with committing a felony. According to the court information, Stone County deputies found Ronald Jay Deese, 55, in the driveway of the residence, bloodied from suffering a non-fatal gunshot wound to his head. When ambulances arrived, Deese was transported to the Stone County Medical Center and then to the White River Medical Center in Batesville.

STONE COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO