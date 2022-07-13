ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Mixed reaction after New Britain votes to bring back school uniforms

By Kathryn Hauser
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34yix0_0geaK9Vp00

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – School uniforms are coming back to public schools in New Britain after a two-year break during the pandemic. There is a mixed reaction from parents about the decision.

Emily Lundy wasn’t happy learning on social media this week that her 10-year-old son, Calvin, who has autism, will have to wear a school uniform come this fall.

“For a lot of people, they don’t think about the small things that can bother an autistic person, like the clothing can bother him, shoes can bother him, dust above his head can bother him, anything can. It’s a sensory problem, Lundy said.

On Monday, New Britain’s board of education voted in favor of bringing back uniforms for students grades K through 8 after dropping the policy during the last two years because of COVID. Parents were able to weigh in and vote on the issue through the parent portal.

The final decision caused a flurry of reactions on social media with parents saying they feel left out.

“I know it feels like an overreaction, and I know the school board is trying their best, but they don’t accommodate for everybody. They don’t think about the other circumstances that the children have, especially the special education children,” Lundy said.

School Superintendent Dr. Tony Gasper released a statement that reads, “For any student with an individualized education plan that impacts their attire, appropriate accommodations will be made while still adhering to the Board’s policy as closely as possible.”

“I don’t want to wear a uniform because it’s just the same thing over and over again, and it gets boring,” said Isaiah Rios-Lebel, a student.

Tammie Smith has four grandkids in the district and shared her concerns.

“You have to go and buy specific items, specific pants, specific shirts for different schools and people may not be able to get to certain places that sell those items, or they may not be able to afford those items,” Smith said.

At the high school, there are no uniforms, but they are bringing back the pre-pandemic dress code.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Conn. Fire Academy holds graduation ceremony for firefighters in training

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Fire Academy is paving the way for high school students to become professional firefighters. On Saturday, 32 students graduated from the CFA’s Introductory Fire Service Program in Windsor Locks. For the past six days, they learned about the profession and performed training exercises. One student, a tenth grader […]
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Windham community kicks-off first Latin Multicultural Festival

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Windham’s first official Latin Multicultural Festival went on without a hitch on Saturday, with Latino bands representing multiple countries. Hundreds gathered in downtown Willimantic for a celebration the town hasn’t experienced in more than a decade. Live music echoed from Jillson Square; from Salsa to Merengue, the beats got people up […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
New Britain, CT
Education
New Britain, CT
Government
City
New Britain, CT
WTNH

New Reentry Welcome Center for incarcerated individuals opens in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Mayor and Community Partners in Action (CPA) joined Sen. Chris Murphy’s advocates, and partners, to cut the ribbon of the new and improved Reentry Welcome Center for recently incarcerated individuals (RWC) in Hartford. The facility is now located at 716 Windsor Street. CPA is a statewide organization that provides […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Uniforms#High School#The School Board
Register Citizen

Torrington women launch campaign to prevent overdoses

TORRINGTON — Ashlee Thomas has had more than her share of heartache. Born to drug-addicted parents, she spent much of her childhood in foster homes, group homes and shelters. Her father served time in jail for his involvement in a robbery, she said, and she was taken from her mother. Today, her mother still struggles with substance abuse, and her father is somewhere in Maine, last she heard.
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

MOVE Festival encourages Hartford to be active

(WTNH) – Hartford is encouraging residents of all ages to get active at the MOVE Festival taking place in Keney Park at the end of July! The festival will be hosting a 5K and one-mile distance event, as well as giveaways, live entertainment, and more. Shornda Cador, secretary of the Urban League of Greater Hartford, […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTNH

Norwich man ending well-known wheelchair donation program

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A well-known motorized wheelchair donation program in Norwich is coming to an end. Phil Pavone, who owns A-Z Pawn Show in Norwich has given away nearly 900 motorized wheelchairs over the years. He gets the wheelchairs, fixes them up, puts new batteries in them, and then gives them to people who […]
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Loved Ones Remember Plainville Teen After Memorial Defaced

One year ago, a Plainville teen and his friend died by a dangerous dam after jumping into the Farmington River. Despite a bad actor defacing Lucas Brewer’s memorial on Friday night, loved ones came together to remember him. “I’m glad we’re all here remembering him,” said Lola Molloy. She...
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Bristol Parks & Rec aims for inclusivity with low-cost swimming lessons

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) —Thousands of lives are lost each year because of accidental drownings — deaths that are disproportionately affecting Black and brown communities. Bristol is among the towns on a mission to get kids swimming at a low cost to parents. Monique Rosemond enrolled her son, Cameron, in swimming lessons. She noted that swimming […]
BRISTOL, CT
walls102.com

Wayward dolphin spotted swimming in river in Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A wayward dolphin has been swimming in a Connecticut river after making its way upstream from Long Island Sound. The dolphin was first spotted Thursday morning by fishermen along the Thames River, jumping around near the Norwich Marina. Eventually, the animal rescue team at Mystic Aquarium was notified. They have been monitoring the situation along with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The ocean mammal was spotted in the same area again on Friday morning. The aquarium’s animal rescue technician says they are hopeful the animal will make its way back to the sound without needing to be rescued.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Social worker continues to inspire despite MS diagnosis

(WTNH) – “It’s scary. It’s very scary. Every day I wake up and thank God that I woke up and can still move despite the pain,” said Dr. Theresa Baskin of Hamden. By looking at Reverend Dr. Theresa Baskin, her physical and mental struggles are not what you see. Her kindness, love for life, and […]
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

CT denies appeal for Danbury proton cancer facility

For the second time this year, the state has rejected an application to bring an $80 million proton therapy center to western Connecticut. Thursday’s rejection comes more than two years after Danbury Proton submitted the application to the Office of Health Strategy. The state rejected the company’s initial application in February, and the company appealed the decision.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy