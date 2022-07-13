ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, NC

Pisgah Legal Services opens new location, expands client base

By WLOS Staff
my40.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Pisgah Legal Services has opened a new location and is expanding its...

my40.tv

thediscoveriesof.com

35 of the Best Things to Do in Asheville

Wondering what to do in Asheville, NC? Well, look no further – Asheville is bursting at the seams with highlights, attractions, and charm. I’ve long known that Asheville is a little gem of a city in North Carolina, but plenty of people pass over this unassuming city without a second thought.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Fletcher manufacturer holds hiring event with jobs starting at $22 an hour

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A local manufacturer is hiring for dozens of positions. A hiring event was held on Saturday at Wilsonart in Fletcher. The company produces countertop and flooring materials. Leaders say they are looking to fill 40 positions, from production helpers to warehouse workers, drivers and more.
FLETCHER, NC
my40.tv

Volunteers help build foundations for BeLoved Village's first homes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — BeLoved Asheville held a workday with volunteers on Friday as it starts construction of its affordable housing project. About 10 volunteers showed up to help put in the foundations for the first three houses of the village. Leaders say BeLoved Village will be deeply affordable...
ASHEVILLE, NC
City
Asheville, NC
City
Waynesville, NC
Waynesville, NC
Government
my40.tv

Highland Brewing's Night Flight race happens Saturday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of runners will race in support of local greenways this weekend in East Asheville. Highland Brewing Co. is hosting its Night Flight race at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from the event will support the development of greenways in Asheville and Buncombe County. The event...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Renovation plans revealed for Henderson County Welcome Center

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority on Wednesday offered a behind-the-scenes look at the renovation plans for the county's welcome center. Tourism officials said the changes will improve the experience for visitors and locals, as well as for employees at the center. "When visitors walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Mountain church collects school supplies for area students

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — A local church is collecting school supplies to benefit area students. A drive was held on Saturday at Hendersonville's First Congregational United Church of Christ. MCDOWELL COUNTY SCHOOLS GEARS UP FOR 24TH 'OPERATION BACKPACK'. The donations will benefit Henderson County Public Schools. News 13 spoke...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Asheville first NC city to launch Lights On!

The Asheville Police Department is partnering with Lights On!, a community-driven program with the mission to foster relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies by providing vouchers instead of citations on certain traffic stops. “Under the program, our officers can provide a voucher up to $250 for free repairs for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Viewer wants to know what is being built along Sweeten Creek Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 100 acres along Sweeten Creek Road just south of the Blue Ridge Parkway are being developed. "What is being built on Sweeten Creek Road across from the Carolina Day Athletic Complex,” a viewer named Allison wrote to Ask 13. The Busbee apartment...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelocalpalate.com

Your Next Meal Awaits in Jackson County

From Sylva to Dillsboro and Cashiers to Sapphire, Jackson County, North Carolina’s culinary scene is a must-eat destination for foodies of all sorts. Enjoying the restaurants and scenery is just one of the things to do in Jackson county. These mountain towns, known for their welcoming charm and long lists of family-friendly activities, are also home to award-winning chefs and culinary stars who know the way to a foodie’s heart—and stomach.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
fletchernc.org

Mills Gap Bridge Replacement

It’s come to our attention that Mills Gap Road will be closed beginning on 7/18/2022 for a bridge repair as you head out of Fletcher and into Buncombe County. A detour will be in place during the closure, and if you have any questions please reach out to the Buncombe County Bridge Maintenance Division of NCDOT at 828-298-1128.
FLETCHER, NC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
my40.tv

Asheville police release identities of victims in Friday night shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have released the identities of one person who was shot and killed on Friday night and another who was injured. The department says Brittney Jakeline Gamez-Farjat, 20, of Hendersonville, passed away late Friday after being transported to Mission Hospital. Donald Wayne Harrison, 30,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Porter and Prince to close after building in Biltmore Village sold

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Biltmore Village's most elegant retailers is ending a 26-year run. Porter and Prince Fine Linens and Bath just celebrated its 26th year in business, including 12 operating in its historic village cottage. The building was recently sold. Owner Deborah Prince-Slosman had the creative...
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Folkmoot is back with Summerfest

Folkmoot’s Summerfest, Haywood County’s beloved multicultural festival, will bring international performing groups to Waynesville, July 28-31. While this year’s Summerfest will have the same awe and energy of Folkmoot’s traditional summer festival — a staple in Haywood County since 1984 — it will be scaled back compared to other Folkmoot festivals because of lingering impacts of the pandemic and because of a change in Folkmoot’s strategy around its events.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, part-time (50%), twenty hours a week Office Assistant III/ Breastfeeding Peer Counselor to work within the Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) unit of the health department. The primary purpose of this position is to provide clerical and receptionist duties as the Office Assistant and to serve as a counselor and support person for women who plan to or are currently breastfeeding as the Breastfeeding Peer Counselor, through experience gained as a breastfeeding mother. Must possess and maintain a valid NC driver‚Äôs license, travel will be necessary for trainings and regional meetings. The starting salary is: $14.039.10 (Grade 15 at 50%). MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Graduation from high school and a demonstrated possession of knowledge, skills, and abilities gained through at least one year of office assistant/ secretarial experience; or an equivalent combination of training and experience and includes experience as a breastfeeding mother. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County Application available at www.jacksonnc.org to Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Center; 26 Ridgeway St., Suite 2; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing date: 07/27/2022. 19-21e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Crews continue searching for a missing Asheville man. Authorities say 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci was last seen on June 24th. His car was found in a remote area off Curtis Creek Road in McDowell County. The car has been towed to the Asheville Police Department for further investigation. Officials say there has been no sign of the 20-year-old.
ASHEVILLE, NC

