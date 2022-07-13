ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norco, CA

7/13 KVCR Midday News: Mandatory Water Restrictions, New Law to Bring Civil Lawsuits Against Gun Makers, & More

By KVCR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Mandatory water restrictions are here for San Bernardino County

fox40jackson.com

California crime victims advocate says DA George Gascon is ‘supporting’ criminals with new directive

An advocate for crime victims in California says that Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is “supporting offenders and criminals” with a recent directive. Her comments come after sources told Fox News that the Parole Unit, which is also called the “Lifer Unit,” is set to be disbanded by the end of 2022. The office is focused on notifying victims and their family members of information relating to their assailant’s parole hearings.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Covid case increase prompts the return of masks

New numbers show the rapid increase in covid cases spreading across the U.S., averaging 119,000 daily infections in the past week. Starting Monday, schools in San Diego are reinstating mask mandates, as LA County could reinstate its own mask mandate by the end of the month if cases remain high.July 16, 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kcrw.com

California’s new composting laws explained

State Senate Bill 1383 focuses on a 75% reduction of organic landfill waste by 2025. How will that be achieved? Executive director of LA Compost Michael Martinez explains that when organic material enters a landfill, the food scraps break down in an anaerobic process, or without air, that causes a greenhouse gas which contributes to our current climate emergency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET 17

California landlords warned against ‘self-help’ evictions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Wednesday the California Attorney General issued a stern warning to landlords who attempt to evict tenants through unlawful measures such as changing the locks, shutting off water and electricity, or threatening tenants. The California Department of Justice said its Housing Strike Force has received...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

Orange County returns to "high" levels of COVID transmission

Orange County is officially back in the "high" range of community transmission for COVID-19, public health officials said Friday.As of Friday, the seven-day average of COVID case rates in Orange County increased to 33.1 per 100,000 people, with an average daily number of 1,068 cases. The positivity rate has increased to 17.4%, Orange County, where 277 are hospitalized with COVID – 35 of whom are in ICU.Public health officials say the current data comes from laboratory-reported PCR tests, so the true number of cases are likely being undercounted due to the widespread use of at-home tests."We are seeing a summer...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

California's Third World energy system

Gas prices are the highest they’ve ever been, and basic energy costs, including those necessary to heat and air-condition homes, keep going up. The result is that nearly a quarter of the country says they’ve had to cut back on other necessary expenses, such as food and medicine, just to pay their energy bills.
CALIFORNIA STATE
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Riverside, San Bernardino County Sanitation Workers Authorize Strike

CORONA, CA—- Close to 200 sanitation workers employed by Waste Management at facilities in Chino and Corona have voted unanimously to authorize a strike against the company. This step follows multiple contract bargaining sessions with the company since the workers’ contract expired in April. Little progress has been made in addressing worker concerns, including fair treatment and constant harassment on the job. These essential sanitation workers have worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that communities throughout San Bernardino and Riverside Counties were kept clean and safe. CLICK HERE for photos.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/15/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,871 new reported cases. Since June 7, hospitalizations increased by 6%, with 208 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 5,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CalMatters

Could California labor law derail the supply chain?

California’s long-simmering war over a controversial state labor law is threatening to boil over at the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Oakland — sparking fears of disastrous ripple effects across a global supply chain already at its breaking point amid pandemic backlogs, ongoing labor disputes and inflation at a 40-year high. The escalating […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

What’s happening with high-speed rail in California?

( ) – The groundbreaking for California’s high-speed rail system was in Fresno in 2015 when then-Governor Jerry Brown and then-Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin officially started the construction on the project. Seven years, one governor and two Fresno mayors later, high-speed trains are yet to run. But those...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Why a triple-dip La Niña could be bad news for California

A rare triple-dip La Niña is looking increasingly likely for the Northern Hemisphere. The latest outlook by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, released Thursday, indicates there’s a 62% to 66% chance the current La Niña climate condition will persist through fall and early winter. If that happens,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

The future of concealed carry permits in California

A recent Supreme Court decision allowing Americans to carry loaded weapons in public has raised the question of what is being done in regards to gun control. The ruling was followed by an announcement in Los Angeles County no longer requiring residents to explain why they need to be armed when applying for gun permits.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KABC

Maybe you can hold your breath –like Mayor Garcetti– for the next two weeks…

Los Angeles County Two Weeks Away From Likely Mask Mandate. (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County could be heading back to an indoor mask mandate by the end of the month after a new report today. L-A public health officials say the county is now officially back in the “high” category for COVID-19 activity. If LA stays at the high level for two weeks, the mask mandate will return on July 29th.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

