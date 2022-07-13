Wild Weather Wednesday: Meet Megan Gold

We're in the middle of the hottest stretch of weather in Oklahoma in more than a decade and some water districts are struggling to keep up with demand. Water demand is high, some treatment plants can't keep up, while others have room to spare. The city of Tulsa has been extra thirsty, pumping more water in a single day than it's seen in years.
Oklahoma Task Force 1 completed its helicopter rescue training on Thursday. Organizers said this is one of the more challenging and high risk exercises the task force does. "We can do urban search and rescue, swift water boat teams, we can do of course the helicopter search and rescue team, we've got the K9's to do searches," said rescue coordinator Terry Sivadon.
A nonprofit law center whose goal is to fight for justice and opportunity for all Oklahomans is set to launch in Tulsa on Friday night. Attorneys and advocates will donate pro-bono hours to tackling big issues impacting people who live in the state. Oklahoma Appleseed will become the first location...
A Yukon barber passes away after cutting hair for 75 years. Many people trusted Don White with their hair & their stories when they sat in his chair at the Midway Barber Shop. He served in the Army right before he attended barber school on the GI bill. Don was...
As the state gets ready to audit Tulsa Public Schools, former state auditor Gary Jones explained what the process will look like. The state auditor's office said it would be inappropriate to comment during an ongoing investigation, so News On 6 spoke with Oklahoma’s previous state auditor to learn more about the process. Jones served as the State Auditor while Mary Fallin was governor from 2011 to 2019. He said getting an audit request directly from the governor does not happen often.
Comments / 0