Woman injured after dog attack on Apollo Street, police say

Cedar Falls, IOWA – According to the Cedar Falls Public Safety, this incident occurred right after 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 2900 block of Apollo Street.

Cedar Falls Police officers, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue crews, and MercyOne Paramedics responded to a report of a dog attack.

The responding officers discovered that an adult female had been attacked by her dog.

The female owner sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The dog was removed from the residence by Black Hawk County Animal Control.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.