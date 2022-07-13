ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman injured after dog attack on Apollo Street, police say

 4 days ago
Cedar Falls, IOWA – According to the Cedar Falls Public Safety, this incident occurred right after 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 2900 block of Apollo Street.

Cedar Falls Police officers, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue crews, and MercyOne Paramedics responded to a report of a dog attack.

The responding officers discovered that an adult female had been attacked by her dog.

The female owner sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The dog was removed from the residence by Black Hawk County Animal Control.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

kwayradio.com

Charles City Couple Arrested

A Charles City couple have been arrested after they allegedly perpetrated a violent robbery on Sunday, according to KIMT. 41 year old Darius Mason and 39 year old Kathyleen Mason are accused of attacking their victim with a dangerous weapon and robbing them. The victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body. They suffered a fractured ankle, broken nose, as well as bruising and swelling on and above the left eye. The Masons were booked into the Floyd County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Davenport Journal

24-year-old man arrested on burglary, theft charges

Cedar Rapids, IOWA – CRPD officials said the 24-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday, July 7. His name is Skylar Strawn and he is now charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Barred, and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Search Underway for Missing Child at Palisades-Kepler State Park

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The search for a missing child last seen in the Cedar River continues today. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says they responded to reports of the missing child just after 3pm Wednesday. Reports say the child went into the water and began to struggle at Palisades-Kepler State Park. First responders started to search for the child Wednesday evening and closed park entrances.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Young Swimmer Missing at Palisades-Kepler State Park

The search continues for a young swimmer who went missing after entering the water at Palisades-Kepler State Park in Linn County. KCRG reports that the Linn County Sheriff's Office received an emergency call from Palisades at around 3:36 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The call reported that a person had gone into the water and began to struggle. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner says that the potential victim is a juvenile female, according to KCRG.
LINN COUNTY, IA
