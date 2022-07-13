ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Youngkin declares state of emergency for Buchanan County flooding

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in response to flooding in Southwest Virginia.

The state of emergency will allow the state to mobilize resources and deploy people and equipment to assist in recovery efforts.

Officials: 40 still missing in Buchanan County, no confirmed fatalities after floods

“We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still recovering from last year’s flood,” said Youngkin said in a release. “In the wake of the devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm. As we continue to assess the situation, I want to thank our first responders and the personnel on the ground for providing assistance with our ongoing operations in Buchanan County. While rescue and recovery continues, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy.”

As of Wednesday evening, 40 people remained unaccounted for in Buchanan County after flooding impacted the county overnight.

