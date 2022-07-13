ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Accenture Reaches Agreement to Buy The Stable

By Dan Niepow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stable, a Minneapolis-based agency that’s helped businesses get their products on the shelves of major retailers, is getting a new owner. On Wednesday, professional services firm Accenture plc announced that it has reached a deal to buy The Stable. The move, which still requires regulatory approval, would bring the Minneapolis...

Minneapolis’ Knutson Construction promotes four executives

Minneapolis-based Knutson Construction has promoted four key executives, naming John Curry as chief executive officer, Brendan Moore as president, Tom Leimer as senior vice president and general manager and Scott Hughes as vice president and general manager. Curry moved from the role of president to his new position. He joined...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Foreclosure prevention takes on MN’s racial housing gap

An uneven pandemic recovery, along with inflation, is fueling concern about foreclosure activity. In Minnesota, there is a push to ensure households of color do not suffer the same fate as they did after the 2008 housing crisis. Nonprofits providing housing assistance say the crisis had a devastating effect on Black neighborhoods in particular.
Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mei Mei’s announces closure at end of the year

In Aug. 2017 Mei Mei’s Cookie and Creamery opened their doors. At the end of the year, they will be closing their doors. Mei Mei Abdouch is the owner of the business. She made the decision to close because of many factors. “The price of everything went up,” Abdouch...
RIVER FALLS, WI
What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities: July 15-17, 2022

🖌 Over 150 artists will be at Minnehaha Park for this weekend's Minnehaha Falls Art Festival , and every booth will have at least one item under $30. Free. 🎷 The Lowertown Blues and Funk Fest is back on Saturday with all day music at Dual Citizen Brewing in St. Paul. Free, with a VIP option. 🚤 Bring your boats, floats and lifejackets to a “Float-In” movie on the shores of Silver Lake tomorrow night. This year’s film is the iconic Minnesota movie “The Mighty Ducks.” Free. 🚗 Check out hot rods and muscle cars (without the noise) at...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Who is Marion W. Savage?

Many people know that Marion W. Savage owned the legendary Dan Patch, but did you also know that he was a prominent businessman and a genius at promotion? Marion Savage was born on a small farm in Iowa in 1859 and was the son of a country doctor. He loved horses and literally grew up with them. In 1881, he married, and because it had always been his desire to own a farm, he purchased land in Iowa. But high water ruined his crops, forcing him to quit farming. His uncle offered him a job as a clerk at the local drug store. Still interested in farmers' problems, he watched the purchases made by farmers for their livestock and decided to manufacture the supplies himself. He partnered with a "friend" who soon made off with all their funds, leaving Savage almost penniless. So, in 1886, Savage sought a new start and headed for the Twin Cities. Minneapolis had become the center of expanding dairy, farming, and livestock industries. Here Savage started a stock food company which became the International Stock Food Company. His factory, which specialized in stock feed and veterinary supply products, covered 18- acres of land in Minneapolis and employed 425 people. Though still a young man, he built what became the largest stock-food business in the world, and through his unique advertising methods, he became one of the more talked about businessmen in America.
SAVAGE, MN
COVID in MN: MDH's weekly report shows continued fall of key metrics, including case rate

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday released its weekly COVID-19 report, showing continued decreases in key metrics that include the case and death rate.According to the recent data, the latest 7-day moving average case rate (July 5 to July 12) is 879.4 per day and the death rate is 1.10 per day. That's down from a case rate of over 1,000 in recent weeks, and a death rate of 4.6 recorded in late June. There have been over 1.57 million positive cases reported and 12,872 deaths attributed to the virus in the state since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations are also on the decline, with daily non-ICU hospital admissions now at 37.9 per day and 4.3 per day for ICU admissions. It should be noted that these figures are within the "lag period" where data may be incomplete. As for vaccinations, nearly 71% of the total state population has received at least one vaccine dose, but only about 30.5% are up to date with vaccine doses. Over 10.26 million vaccine doses have been administered. 
MINNESOTA STATE
Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cities seek changes as Blue Line LRT extension moves ahead

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As it tries to avoid the cost overruns and delays of the Green Line light rail extension, the north Metro's Blue Line project faces a different challenge: opposition along the route. The mayors of Robbinsdale and Crystal have already voted against the latest routing once, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Overturning the 2040 Plan was a terrible error

At MN350, we are committed to building a more racially just, sustainable future for Minnesotans in the face of climate change. In Minneapolis, the 2040 Plan outlines one possible path to that future by undoing the strict zoning limitations put in place in the 1960s and 70s, which banned new multifamily housing in large swaths […] The post Overturning the 2040 Plan was a terrible error appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Someone in Minnesota misses Powerball jackpot by one number

(Roseville, MN) -- Someone in Minnesota is $50,000 richer. A Powerball ticket sold at the Moorhead Hornbacher’s matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball -- only one number from winning the jackpot. The winner, who has not yet claimed their prize, can do so through the mail or in person at the Minnesota Lottery Office in Roseville. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The winning Powerball numbers from July 13th were 22-23-36-47-63 and the Powerball was 2.
ROSEVILLE, MN
In the News: Dr. Yohuru Williams on Future Minneapolis Police Reform

Dr. Yohuru Williams spoke with KSTP-TV on future reforms in the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD). Residents met at the Windom Recreation Center on July 10 to voice opinions on a legal consent decree involving the MPD and Minnesota Department of Human Rights. From the story: University of St. Thomas professor,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minneapolis City Council member faces more calls for accountability after comments about Somali American youth

Liz Navratil and Faiza Mahamud write for the Star Tribune: “Some fellow DFL politicians are urging Minneapolis officials to hold City Council Member Michael Rainville accountable for ‘harmful’ and ‘racist’ remarks he made last week, while some in the Somali community are encouraging forgiveness and calling for the convening of a meeting. Members of the Minneapolis delegation in the Minnesota Legislature this week urged city officials to ‘take formal action to hold Council Member Rainville accountable for his behavior,’ after he last week blamed primarily Somali American youth for a wave of violence over the July 4th weekend. An ethics investigation could place the matter before the City Council, and some members have said they’re exploring whether censure, a public reprimand, might be an option.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Saving the Coliseum: New life rises from the ashes of violence

Though it covers less than one square mile of land in South Minneapolis, Longfellow is undeniably one of the most historic neighborhoods in the City of Lakes. A vital piece of that history, the cultural landmark known as the Coliseum Building, remains standing thanks to community members who view its preservation as a stand against injustice.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

