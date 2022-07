Welcome back? We are less than two weeks away from Summerslam and that means WWE is going to be working overtime to make things more interesting and draw in as many fans as possible. There are a few ways to do that, with one of the biggest being bringing in stars to help carry the show. WWE might be doing that with a name that has not been seen in a very long time.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO