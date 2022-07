Paper Rex is one step closer to a finals appearance after forcing Fnatic to the lower bracket at Masters Copenhagen. Paper Rex fought hard to take away Fnatic’s map pick of Ascent to start the best-of-three series up 1-0 over the former EMEA Challengers 2 champions. The Asia-Pacific team has made several appearances at different Masters events throughout the last year but has yet to get above fourth at an international event. But, after breaking Fnatic’s win streak since bringing on Emir “Alfajer” Ali Beder, Paper Rex has secured at least top four. They now await the winner of DRX and OpTic Gaming to determine who will make the grand final.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO