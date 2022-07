The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame is celebrating its 50th year in 2022, and over the decades, it has honored West Michigan’s greatest athletes and biggest contributors. Six more greats from the past are headed to the hall with the Class of 2022, including a former NFL player, a college basketball coach with over 750 wins, one of Michigan’s all-time finest soccer players, a legendary Grand Rapids football coach, a high school and college basketball standout who became a leader in women’s sports and the founder of Special Olympics in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO