Nilah is now live in League of Legends

After weeks of attempting to put together an LCS roster that stuck, TSM finally secured themselves a victory—one that was dominant from beginning to end. This new iteration of TSM, consisting of new and returning LCS faces alike, stood tall against FlyQuest in the fourth week of the 2022 Summer Split, forcing the then-third-place team to watch as the game fell out of their hands within the first few minutes. From winning lanes, synergizing seamlessly in teamfights, and even picking up a pentakill, the TSM that fans saw in this game was one many were worried had long been gone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO