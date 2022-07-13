Nilah is now live in League of Legends

FunPlus Phoenix eliminated Guild Esports from Masters Copenhagen after Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin joined the team. SUYGETSU had been unable to play with FPX during the group stage and opening playoff match of Masters due to various visa and flight delays, but since returning to the roster, FPX looked to be back in their Challengers 2 form. They chose Ascent as the opening map of the series and fought hard with Guild to gain continue throughout the map. Guild was able to string together multiple rounds in the second half to pressure FPX, who ultimately walked away with a 13-11 win, narrowly avoiding overtime. SUYGETSU’s battle Sage was back in full force as he finished the map with a 39 headshot percentage and a 1.23 KD.
