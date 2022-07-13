ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nilah is now live in League of Legends

By Tyler Esguerra
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is over for League of Legends players and the game’s newest champion is ready to make a big splash on Summoner’s Rift. Nilah, League‘s newest melee-based bottom lane carry, is now on the live servers for players to try out in their solo queue matches. The water-wielding powerhouse jumps...

Instinct zaps FlyQuest for a pentakill in his first week of LCS, ends TSM’s losing streak in 2022 Summer Split

After weeks of attempting to put together an LCS roster that stuck, TSM finally secured themselves a victory—one that was dominant from beginning to end. This new iteration of TSM, consisting of new and returning LCS faces alike, stood tall against FlyQuest in the fourth week of the 2022 Summer Split, forcing the then-third-place team to watch as the game fell out of their hands within the first few minutes. From winning lanes, synergizing seamlessly in teamfights, and even picking up a pentakill, the TSM that fans saw in this game was one many were worried had long been gone.
Benjyfishy’s VALORANT settings, crosshair, and sensitivity

Benjy “Benjyfishy” Fish was one of the fiercest competitors in Fortnite. The European player closed the competitive chapter of his career in June 2022, allowing him to stream more and connect with his fans. Even before his retirement, Benjyfishy showcased his interest in other games on his stream....
Debuts for TSM newcomers S0ul, Instinct, and Chime spoiled by one-sided loss to Cloud9 in LCS Summer Split

For TSM, the fourth week of this season’s LCS Summer Split marked a turning point. The team debuted three new players, S0ul, Instinct, and Chime, in starting positions during today’s 31-minute loss to Cloud9. With another full round robin on the schedule, TSM currently sits at 2-6 after today’s loss, and have a little over five weeks to turn their season around with the help of their new additions.
Misfits harness power of the Star Guardians, defeat G2 in scaling war in 2022 LEC Summer Split

The Star Guardian celebrations infiltrated the LEC this weekend, culminating in a battle between good and evil to round out the halfway point of the 2022 Summer Split. After hyping up this matchup with a Star Guardian-themed animation placing members of both teams in an interstellar battle, Misfits emerged victorious on the Rift, leaving G2 Esports floating in space amongst the stars.
Paper Rex sweep Fnatic at Masters Copenhagen

Paper Rex is one step closer to a finals appearance after forcing Fnatic to the lower bracket at Masters Copenhagen. Paper Rex fought hard to take away Fnatic’s map pick of Ascent to start the best-of-three series up 1-0 over the former EMEA Challengers 2 champions. The Asia-Pacific team has made several appearances at different Masters events throughout the last year but has yet to get above fourth at an international event. But, after breaking Fnatic’s win streak since bringing on Emir “Alfajer” Ali Beder, Paper Rex has secured at least top four. They now await the winner of DRX and OpTic Gaming to determine who will make the grand final.
How to get Khora Prime in Warframe

Warframe‘s Khora finally got her Prime version, overhauling both the huntress and her loyal companion, Venari. She launched as part of Update 31.7, which deployed shortly after Digital Extremes displayed her at Tennocon 2022. The overhauled version of the Warframe comes with its own new fashion skin and improved visuals for Venari and Prime versions of the Hystrix Prime and Dual Keres Prime.
Everything we know about Arcane season 2

Arcane, the Emmy-nominated animated series based on League of Legends, was a smash hit in its first season, prompting Netflix and Riot Games to renew the show for a second season. As soon as Arcane’s first season wrapped up on Nov. 20, 2021, a second season of the show was...
Tennocon 2022 recap: Styanax, Veilbreaker, the Duviri Paradox, and more

Tennocon is the most important Warframe event. Every year, Digital Extremes developers sit down and present future updates to the game, with special demonstrations and teasers. Tennocon 2022 wasn’t any different from this formula, and brought a series of announcements and reveals. Here are the major points of what...
FunPlus Phoenix eliminate Guild Esports from Masters Copenhagen

FunPlus Phoenix eliminated Guild Esports from Masters Copenhagen after Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin joined the team. SUYGETSU had been unable to play with FPX during the group stage and opening playoff match of Masters due to various visa and flight delays, but since returning to the roster, FPX looked to be back in their Challengers 2 form. They chose Ascent as the opening map of the series and fought hard with Guild to gain continue throughout the map. Guild was able to string together multiple rounds in the second half to pressure FPX, who ultimately walked away with a 13-11 win, narrowly avoiding overtime. SUYGETSU’s battle Sage was back in full force as he finished the map with a 39 headshot percentage and a 1.23 KD.
Riot teases changes to neutral objectives, sustain to speed up early game

League of Legends’ meta will take another jolt in the upcoming patch 12.14, as evidenced by its broad systemic changes intended to make a cautious, calculated early game more volatile. Riot Phroxzon revealed these “last set of major changes” before Worlds-focused patches in a tweet, the lead designer on...
ApologyMan talks FGC events back on LAN, those Faust buffs, and his ‘ride or die’ character loyalty

The art of being a multi-fighting game player is something many practice but few are able to pull off while maintaining a presence at the top of their respective titles. When someone is able to pull this off and replicate it across a number of games, they become a spectacle fans love to watch and cheer for—which is exactly where Vineeth “ApologyMan” Meka stands in the fighting game community (FGC).
God of War Ragnarök pre-orders are now live

Arteus and Kratos’ return is getting closer every day, and now players can finally order their copy of the game. The pre-orders for God of War Ragnarök are now live for both PlayStation 4 and 5. The special collector editions are also up for grabs. Players from Australia and the U.K. can already order the game on Amazon or GAME, while those from North America will need to wait several hours as the pre-orders go live in the region at 9am CT.
Here are the best legends for Apex’s Armed and Dangerous mode

After a prolonged absence, the Armed and Dangerous limited-time mode is finally returning to Apex Legends as part of the Gaiden event. The rules of the mode will be familiar to anyone who’s ever played a shotguns-and-snipers mode in another FPS: in Armed and Dangerous, the only available weapons are shotguns and sniper rifles. The loot pool is also extremely limited, meaning players will have to conserve supplies to keep themselves going.
SK closes first perfect week of LEC Summer Split with win against Excel

SK Gaming took down Excel with a decisive performance, claiming their first perfect week of the 2022 LEC Summer Split. SK had already won against G2 Esports in their first match of the week on Friday the 15th, and today they doubled down on their score by handing Excel their fourth loss of the split.
Overwatch 2 beta access available to all users who opted in, purchased beta

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to the hit game from Blizzard, showcasing the ever-growing roster of champions. Overwatch has gone on to create an entire competitive league and helped the best players earn their share of four million dollars in 2022 alone. With the sequel set to release in a few months, the Overwatch 2 beta is now rolling out to all users who’ve opted in.
The 5 best team comps for duos in Apex Legends

Once upon a time, Apex Legends’ duos mode was simply a limited-time mode. The game launched with only trios, which allowed three players to team up and take on the Apex Games together. After duos arrived, it was popular and beneficial enough to the game’s matchmaking that developer Respawn decided to make it a permanent mode during season four.
