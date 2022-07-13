ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Stolen Vehicle Investigation Results in Arrest of Randolph Teen

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office has charged a teenager after an investigation an incident from...

Related
Vehicle Complaint Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest in Town of Dunkirk

A Rochester man is facing several charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle complaint Saturday night in the Town of Dunkirk. Deputies located the vehicle parked on Route 5 shortly after 10:00 PM and found that 28-year-old Preston Lawrence, Jr. was allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. A search of the vehicle further discovered that he was allegedly in possession of different types of drugs and a loaded pistol. Lawrence was taken into custody and eventually transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, DWI, DWAI-drugs, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and stopping/standing on a highway. He is being held on $30,000 bail. Sheriff's deputies were assisted by State Police in the investigation.
DUNKIRK, NY
Brocton-Area Woman Charged After Incidents in Town of Portland

A Brocton-area woman is facing a host of charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies investigated a pair of incidents this weekend on Ellicott Road in the Town of Portland. Deputies responded to a reported altercation shortly after 11:00 PM Saturday and found that 33-year-old Cassie Dash allegedly made threats of physical harm and obstructed someone's breathing, with those alleged actions occurring in the presence of a child under the age of 17. Then shortly after 10:00 AM Sunday, deputies and State Police were called to a report of a disturbance. An investigation into that incident determined that Dash allegedly shoved another person and had unwanted physical contact with that person, who was a protected party with a valid order of protection against her. Dash was charged with 2nd-degree aggravated harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and endangering the welfare of a child from the Saturday night altercation, and she was additionally charged with 2nd-degree harassment and 2nd-degree criminal contempt from the Sunday morning disturbance. Dash was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
BROCTON, NY
Silver Creek Man Charged After Using Rubber Mallet in Altercation

A Silver Creek man is facing a charge of 2nd-degree harassment after an investigation into a reported altercation late Friday night. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in Silver Creek at about 11:00 PM and discovered that 21-year-old Zachary Roche allegedly struck a person by throwing a rubber mallet at them. Roche was taken into custody and later given an appearance ticket for Hanover Town Court.
SILVER CREEK, NY
City
Cattaraugus, NY
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
City
Randolph, NY
Cattaraugus County, NY
Crime & Safety
10 Cars Stolen From West-Herr

(WBEN Buffalo, NY) Ten vehicles were reported stolen Friday night from the West-Herr Toyota dealership in Orchard Park. Five were recovered early Saturday morning in nearby locations. West-Herr says the cars already recovered show no damage. It you have any information on this please call the Orchard Park Police.
BUFFALO, NY
State Police Calls: Lost Wallet Leads to Suspicious Transactions

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On June 21, Franklin-based State Police troopers made contact with a known 25-year-old Seneca man, who advised that he lost his wallet a few days prior and discovered that there were suspicious transactions on his bank card. Police say the financial loss...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
#Grand Larceny
Buffalo Police recover rifles, cocaine in July 14 search warrant

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Buffalo Police Department announced on Friday the findings of a search warrant conducted Thursday on Heussy Avenue. Police recovered a loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle, 10 additional rifles, more than half a kilogram of cocaine, and $4,600 cash. One of the rifles recovered during Thursday's search warrant was an illegal weapon.
BUFFALO, NY
Car crashes into Erie apartment

A car crashed into an apartment Saturday morning leaving quite a mess. This happened around 10 a.m. in the 2900 block of Pine Avenue. According to police, there was one person inside the house who was not injured. The driver was also not hurt. Authorities say the city will take...
ERIE, PA
