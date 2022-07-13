Stolen Vehicle Investigation Results in Arrest of Randolph Teen

A Brocton-area woman is facing a host of charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies investigated a pair of incidents this weekend on Ellicott Road in the Town of Portland. Deputies responded to a reported altercation shortly after 11:00 PM Saturday and found that 33-year-old Cassie Dash allegedly made threats of physical harm and obstructed someone's breathing, with those alleged actions occurring in the presence of a child under the age of 17. Then shortly after 10:00 AM Sunday, deputies and State Police were called to a report of a disturbance. An investigation into that incident determined that Dash allegedly shoved another person and had unwanted physical contact with that person, who was a protected party with a valid order of protection against her. Dash was charged with 2nd-degree aggravated harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and endangering the welfare of a child from the Saturday night altercation, and she was additionally charged with 2nd-degree harassment and 2nd-degree criminal contempt from the Sunday morning disturbance. Dash was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

BROCTON, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO