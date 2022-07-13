7/12 WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Declines Slightly, Show Records Highest Demo Number In A Month

Colt Cabana is technically still signed to All Elite Wrestling, but talent were told that wasn't always going to be the case. As far back as March, Fightful heard rumblings from AEW talent that there was a bit of an internal uproar over the idea that Colt Cabana was not set to be renewed by All Elite Wrestling. Many of the roster assumed initially this was due to his contentious relationship (or lack thereof) with CM Punk, however, in the months that followed, the lessened focus on Dark Order in general and AEW not coming to terms with Alan Angels and Stu Grayson, changed a lot of of those assumptions. There were still many in both AEW and WWE who said they believed this after we ran the original story , even though Dax Harwood tweeted that the rumor was "100% fabrication."

WWE ・ 22 HOURS AGO