ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

7/12 WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Declines Slightly, Show Records Highest Demo Number In A Month

By Skylar Russell
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago

Viewership for the July 12 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT 2.0 on July 12 drew 582,000 viewers. This number is down from the 590,000 viewers the show drew on July 5. NXT 2.0 recorded a 0.14 rating in...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Backstage WWE Reaction To Latest Vince McMahon-WSJ Story

For full context, please read the supporting article: fightful.com/wrestling/report-vince-mcmahon-agreed-pay-12-mi... Vince McMahon is in the headlines yet again, as Wall Street Journal learned about additional NDAs tied to alleged sexual misconduct from the longtime WWE figurehead. Upon publishing the story, Fightful was contacted by multiple WWE staff, including some who had...
WWE
Fightful

More On Colt Cabana Staying With ROH, Almost Being Cut By AEW

Colt Cabana is technically still signed to All Elite Wrestling, but talent were told that wasn't always going to be the case. As far back as March, Fightful heard rumblings from AEW talent that there was a bit of an internal uproar over the idea that Colt Cabana was not set to be renewed by All Elite Wrestling. Many of the roster assumed initially this was due to his contentious relationship (or lack thereof) with CM Punk, however, in the months that followed, the lessened focus on Dark Order in general and AEW not coming to terms with Alan Angels and Stu Grayson, changed a lot of of those assumptions. There were still many in both AEW and WWE who said they believed this after we ran the original story , even though Dax Harwood tweeted that the rumor was "100% fabrication."
WWE
Fightful

Backstage News, Producers For WWE Raw 7/4 and Smackdown 7/8

- Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan vs. Carmella & Natalya: Shawn Daivari. - Lashley & Street Profits vs. Theory & Alpha Academy: Michael Hayes. - Jinder Mahal & Shanky vs. Viking Raiders: Shawn Daivari. - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Abyss. - Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya, Liv Morgan promo: Petey...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Rose
Fightful

Netflix Has Right Of First Refusal On OVW TV Rights

OVW shocked many in the wrestling world, when it was revealed that they landed a deal with a major streaming service for a reality series. Quickly after reporting the news, Fightful was able to confirm that Netflix was the streaming service discussed. Since the story ran, we've learned that this has been in the works for months, and features producers involved with Last Chance U. In addition, we've heard that filming started at the May 27 OVW show in Georgetown, Kentucky.
GEORGETOWN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Network#Combat#Wrestlenomics#Showbuzz Daily#Nxt Women
Fightful

Sasha Banks Gets Huge Money, New AEW Champs | Grapsody 7/16/22

Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) bring you Grapsody for July 16, 2022. Head to Starrcast.com for more information on Starrcast tickets, meet and greets, and Last Match tickets. For those of you who won’t be in Nashville, head to RicFlairsLastMatch.com to pre order the event and watch the incredible docuseries Ric Flair: The Last Match, with new episodes every Monday at 6:05pm.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Women's Title Match Set For 7/18 WWE Raw

Carmella gets another shot at the Raw Women's Championship on Monday Night Raw on July 18. On Monday, July 11, Carmella defeated Bianca Belair by count out in a Raw Women's Championship match. Now, 7 days later, Bianca will once again defend her title against Carmella with Becky Lynch still insisting that she wants a championship match at SummerSlam.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Fred Rosser On Potentially Facing Anthony Bowens: I Would Love Him To Scissor Me

Fred Rosser wants Anthony Bowens to scissor him. The NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, like Bowens, is a LGBTQ athlete, and they have both advocated for representation within the wrestling industry and beyond. Rosser has been featured on NJPW STRONG, and Bowens is one half of The Acclaimed in AEW, so it's easy to imagine how a Forbidden Door-like crossover would open up the possibility of a match between the two.
WWE
Fightful

Heat On WES UK For Mismanagement And Cancelations

WES is still in a mess after their second cancelation. The ambitious company has now canceled their second show, blaming talent not showing up on the event being canceled. However, it was made clear to Fightful by numerous sources that mismanagement and poor ticket sales were the reason. Matt Rehwoldt...
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Eric Bischoff Announces Second Autobiography: ‘Grateful’

Eric Bischoff has a new book available for pre-order. Eric Bischoff was the former president of WCW and made his name by really taking it to WWE in the 90s like no one had before him. In 2002, Eric became an on-air personality for WWE but after that portion of his career ended in 2006, Eric spent another 16 years in the entertainment industry.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Fightful

12K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy