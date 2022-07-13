ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins sign Jan Rutta to three year contract

By Ryan Risky
 4 days ago
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) passes a puck during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penguins made a splash as NHL free agency opened up signing two time Stanley Cup Champion Jan Rutta to a three year contract worth $8.25 million. The deal carries an AAV of $2.75 million a year.

Rutta has spent the past three and a half seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Last season Rutta scored three goals and dished out 15 assists.

The Rutta signing comes on the heels of the Penguins resigning Evgeni Malkin to a four year contract on Tuesday. It is expected that the Penguins will trade at least one of their defenseman to clear more cap space.

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

