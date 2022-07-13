2 arrested in Westfield armed robbery

WESTFIELD, Wis. — Two people were arrested following an armed robbery in Westfield on Tuesday, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said.

The robbery happened just after 4:45 a.m. at the Refuel Pantry Mobil Gas station in Westfield. Sheriff Joe Konrath said the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Both suspects were arrested Tuesday evening in Westfield and are being held in the Marquette County Jail pending formal charges.

The sheriff’s office said the incident was isolated in nature.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.