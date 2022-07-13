ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, WI

2 arrested in Westfield armed robbery

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago
WESTFIELD, Wis. — Two people were arrested following an armed robbery in Westfield on Tuesday, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said.

The robbery happened just after 4:45 a.m. at the Refuel Pantry Mobil Gas station in Westfield. Sheriff Joe Konrath said the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Both suspects were arrested Tuesday evening in Westfield and are being held in the Marquette County Jail pending formal charges.

The sheriff’s office said the incident was isolated in nature.

