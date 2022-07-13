ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Brute who allegedly attacked Olympian Kim Glass with metal bolt held without bail in LA

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RV1ib_0geaGVAo00

The brute accused of randomly attacking former Olympian Kim Glass with a metal bolt is being held without bail as doubts were raised over his competence to stand trial, prosecutors said.

Semeon Tesfamariam, 51, was slapped with a charge of an assault with a deadly weapon for nearly blinding the volleyball silver medal-winner by flinging a “10-inch metal bolt” into her face in Los Angeles, the district attorney announced Tuesday.

The apparently homeless attacker was out on probation during the broad-daylight attack and had previous felony assault arrests in 2018 and 2019, according to LA County DA George Gascón.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15YCT2_0geaGVAo00
Kim Glass was reportedly leaving lunch on Saturday when Semeon Tesfamariam ran up to her and threw the metal bolt into her face.
Instagram/@imceob

“This was a brutal, unprovoked attack,” Gascón said in a statement. “Mr. Tesfamariam has a troubling history of attacking apparently random people with dangerous weapons.

“His behavior appears to have escalated with time,” he went on. “We have asked the court to preventatively detain him to protect the public. The court granted that request and he is currently being held without bail.”

Tesfamarian was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, but a doubt “was declared” over his competence to stand trial, Gascón said. A hearing is set for Aug. 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wc62h_0geaGVAo00
Glass joked that she looked “like ET” after the attack.
Instagram/@itskimglass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQIqk_0geaGVAo00
Semeon Tesfamariam, 51, is allegedly pinned down by a good Samaritan until police arrived after the attack.
Instagram / @imceob

Glass, 37, who has appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, was reportedly leaving a lunch on Saturday when Tesfamarian ran up to her and threw the metal object into her face. Good Samaritans held the alleged attacker until cops arrived, the DA said.

“What the f—k is wrong with you?” someone asks as the attacker as he’s detained by good Samaritan Benson Parks, a video posted to social media showed.

Glass is seen crying, holding her face as her blood spills onto the sidewalk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Uvm3_0geaGVAo00
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said a doubt “was declared” over Tesfamarian’s competence to stand trial.
MediaNews Group via Getty Images

The former Team USA athlete later posted a video to Instagram joking she looked “like ET” that showed she had massive swelling around her eye and cheek, with stitches visible near her eyebrow and nose.

“Guys, just be safe out there … there’s a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now,” she said in another video of LA.

“You shouldn’t have to be fearful when you walk, but it’s true. You guys just be safe, OK,” Glass added.

The attack followed the “Recall George Gascón” campaign , which saw organizers deliver 717,000 signed petitions in an effort to trigger a recall election for the liberal DA, who took office in December 2020. Critics have accused Gascon of going “soft on crime” amid ongoing violence in the City of Angels.

