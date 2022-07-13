ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Homeless bunker filled with $100K in stolen loot and guns found in San Jose

By Lee Brown
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhtlL_0geaGUI500

California cops found an elaborate homeless bunker filled with more than $100,000 in stolen goods and guns.

San Jose police on Tuesday shared photos of some of the loot stashed in the underground encampment — including three shotguns and boxes of ammo.

The main bunker had wooden beams, walls and a ceiling, with electrical wires the force said appeared to be “plugged into somebody else’s source.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxQ9c_0geaGUI500
San Jose police discovered a homeless encampment in an underground bunker.
San José Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C74ou_0geaGUI500
The bunker contained $100,000 worth of stolen goods.
San José Police

“It definitely required some construction and engineering skills,” the force said in the comments section to its tweet.

Six suspects were arrested on a variety of charges, police said, without elaborating.

“The stolen tools, equipment, and firearms will be returned to the victims,” the force said, noting that already “approximately $100,000 worth of stolen goods were returned to the owner/victim.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01w2Np_0geaGUI500
Police also found guns and boxes of ammunition in the bunker.
San José Police

The post received a reply from a local woman, Ashley King, who said that the site where her future home is being built had recently been raided.

In fact, her home has been targeted four times in six months, she later told ABC7 News — saying that the worst part is “how powerless people feel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ohrW_0geaGUI500
Police arrested six suspects on a variety of charges after discovering the encampment.
San José Police

“I imagine there are probably several more places like that around town, with just how frequently tools in specific are being taken from construction sites,” she told the local station.

“To see weapons like that, rifles, stuff that could do damage, serious damage … That is just so incredibly disturbing,” said King, an 8th-grade teacher.

Wide swaths of California have seen a rise in crime linked to homeless people as well as soft-on-crime prosecutors allowing criminals to remain free.

At the weekend, a homeless man was accused of nearly blinding Olympic volleyball player Kim Glass by throwing a 10-inch metal bolt at her face in what LA County District Attorney George Gascón called “a brutal, unprovoked attack.”

Semeon Tesfamariam, 51, had been arrested twice before for felony assaults and was on probation at the time of Saturday’s attack.

“Mr. Tesfamariam has a troubling history of attacking apparently random people with dangerous weapons. His behavior appears to have escalated,” Gascón said.

The DA — facing recall efforts largely for offering bail too freely — said that in this case he had successfully “asked the court to preventatively detain [Tesfamariam] to protect the public.”

