It looks like Britney Spears‘ ex-husband will be spending more time in jail. Jason Alexander, who was arrested after he tried to crash the singer’s wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9, had a preliminary hearing on Monday, and a judge ruled to hold him with the four charges against him in lieu of $100,000 bail, Page Six reported. His public defender reportedly argued that the stalking count against Jason should be lessened to a misdemeanor because of insufficient evidence that he was at Britney’s house to harm her, but the judge proceeded with the ruling to keep him in jail.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 20 DAYS AGO