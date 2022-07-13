Lauren London Reveals How Diddy Helped Her Show Up Strongly at Nipsey Hussle’s Memorial

Nipsey Hussle’s death left his longtime partner Lauren London in a state of shock for some time. In fact, in the initial aftermath of his death , London says she was so stunned that she could barely do basic daily activities. On the day of Hussle’s memorial service, the actor was not on board to show up in the way that she did. But a conversation with Diddy, who is a close friend of hers, altered everything.

Lauren London says Diddy encouraged her to remain strong at Nipsey Hussle's funeral

The Without Remorse star gave a touching tribute at Hussle’s public memorial service, standing alongside her children and their family. The world praised her for handling the tragedy in front of cameras with millions watching. She was credited with showing poise, strength, and grace. But London says the moment was more difficult than anyone would ever understand. So much so that she nearly didn’t get dressed in the perceived proper attire for the service because she was so distraught.

“I just felt like it was surreal,” she told Angie Martinez on the In Real Life podcast. “I can honestly say God was carrying me through that. That wasn’t me, that was all God. Because I didn’t even want to get dressed, I was going to wear sweats.”

But she revealed that a conversation with Diddy changed everything. The Bad Boy Records founder has dealt with his own losses, including the murder of The Notorious B.I.G., and the unexpected passing of his longtime love, Kim Porter.

“Somebody pulled me aside, Puff. Puff pulled me aside and was like, ‘Look Boog, you have shown everybody what it looks like to hold a man down and to love him. Now show them what it looks like when it all crumbles. That’s your responsibility…show up…show up with your head up,’” she says he told her.

The actor says the day of Nipsey Hussle’s memorial is a fog

London is convinced it was a greater power assisting her that day, in addition to the encouragement from Diddy. But she admits she has little recollection of that day. “I don’t know how – to stood up on two feet, I was just there. It was like I was just floating through it. I don’t remember half of it,” she said.

The ATL star says she didn’t come to until after all of the services were complete, and it was just her alone with her thoughts. She explained:

[It all came back] when it was like all done, it was over. And everybody went back to their lives and it faded to black. Then, it got real. And I was like, ‘Oh s–t. You in this. It’s a tunnel, baby, and you gotta walk through it. There are no shortcuts out. You can’t turn back around, because there’s nothing back there. And all you see is pitch black ahead. You don’t know how long this tunnel is and ain’t nobody else in it with you. You hear some people but you can’t see them.’

She’s been focused on motherhood and purpose since the tragedy

Since Hussle’s passing, London has taken the time to focus on adjusting to her new normal. She spent a lot of time in prayer and meditation, and her main priority is her children and her peace. Outside of that, she has returned to work but only takes on projects that have special intentions behind them. More than anything, she seeks to create more behind the scenes.

