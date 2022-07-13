‘Big Brother’ Fans Declare Season 24 Has the Worst Cast Ever

Following a historic season of Big Brother , 2022’s installment is not off to a good start. Fans have criticized Big Brother 24 ‘s cast for bullying, racist, and sexist behavior, and they have only been inside the house for a week. Due to the houseguests’ conduct, many call this group one of the worst casts in the history of the CBS reality competition series.

The ‘Big Brother 24’ cast has come under fire for bullying Taylor Hale

The bullying between the Big Brother 24 cast began on night one when Paloma Aguilar and Alyssa Snider started talking badly about Taylor Hale. From the minute Taylor, a Black woman, walked into the Big Brother house, they immediately set their targets on her.

Paloma and Alyssa claim that Taylor is working with the guys and that she is against the girls. They often mock her behind her back. And fellow houseguests Ameerah Jones and Jasmine Davis join in on the Taylor bashing. The ugly behavior has spread through the house, so almost the entire Big Brother 24 cast is partaking in the bullying. As a result, Taylor has repeatedly been seen crying on the live feeds .

Fans have made it clear that they condemn the houseguests’ actions. Taylor was an early fan favorite based on her pregame interviews. And her presence in the Big Brother house has only made viewers love her more. So it’s evident why many people aren’t happy with this year’s cast.

Fans express their dislike of the season 24 houseguests

After watching the Big Brother 24 cast tear down Taylor, fans have taken to Twitter and Reddit to express their disdain for the group of houseguests.

A Reddit user wrote, “Everything going on with Taylor has really put a damper on this whole season. I am not really vibing with most of the cast, and the few people I am seem to be completely on the outs. The gameplay has also been pretty slow so far and not very exciting. It doesn’t help that once again, we have the usual suspects that make up the ‘cool kids’ and the ‘social outcasts.'”

Someone else added, “Yeah, this season is looking rough . Nobody is even that likable or charismatic. I don’t care to watch a bunch of attractive Instagram stars sit around and hope that Big Brother will launch their careers in entertainment. I’m over it.”

Meanwhile, many on Twitter claim that season 24 might be the worst Big Brother cast. Before episode 2 aired, one fan said, “This may be the most hated cast this early in BB history.”

Another person wrote, “Is this not the fastest we’ve ever been disappointed with a Big Brother cast? I feel like we usually at least get a couple neutral weeks first.”

And as fans remember, CBS didn’t unveil the Big Brother 24 cast until a day before the premiere . So someone pointed out, “The lack of pre-season promo and the cast not coming out early makes WAY more sense now.”

Former ‘Big Brother’ players aren’t loving the season 24 cast, either

Following the mistreatment of Taylor, some Big Brother alumni took to Twitter to express their disappointment in season 24’s cast.

Xavier Prather, the Big Brother 23 winner, wrote, “The treatment of Taylor in BB24 is a prime example of why The Cookout was formed. Members of the black community (especially black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society.”

Claire Rehfuss, from season 23, has also been vocal against the bullying toward Taylor. She said, “Many [people] on BB24 say they’re fans, so they’ve seen the MANY seasons that Black players and [especially] Black women have been ostracized, belittled, and unfairly targeted. You can’t watch BB and not be aware of it. But then you get on and participate in it?! It’s disgusting.”

And Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina added, “Let’s make the beautiful quiet women who has literally done nothing but breathe, cry and make her feel like sh*t. She is crying after hearing Poloma talk crap about her. So fricken sad.”

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, July 13, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

