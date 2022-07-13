ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Science explains how your brain is affected when you don’t sleep enough

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pNB5_0geaG6R800

We all know that sleep is important. After all, sleep is when your body resets. It’s time for your muscles to recover and your brain to completely clear out incomplete and dead cells. Whether you suffer with insomnia, or you just like to make the most of your waking hours, sleep deprivation can have some interesting effects on your life.

Not getting enough sleep impairs your judgement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CvWV_0geaG6R800
Image source: fizkes/Adobe

For starters, sleep deprivation leads to an accumulation of what scientists call sleep debt. This is basically when your body doesn’t get enough sleep. As a result, it needs more sleep to recover. When you accumulate sleep debt, scientists say you start to lose some of the subjective ability to judge exactly how that lack of sleep affects you.

This might seem like a small thing. After all, we’ve all dealt with sleep deprivation at some point in our lives. However, when you lose the ability to properly judge how sleep deprivation is affecting you, it’s more difficult to determine when you have recovered from your sleep debt.

Even though we don’t realize it, science says that sleep deprivation can lead to deficits in both episodic memory and our personal vigilance. This effect can continue even after you’ve taken two to three nights of recovery sleep. Additionally, the deficits can continue even when you feel “less tired” after recovering from your sleep debt.

Sleep deprivation can increase your risk of neurodegenerative diseases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9Fvm_0geaG6R800
Image source: Gorodenkoff/Adobe

Perhaps the most concerning effect that scientists have discovered tied to sleep deprivation, though, is an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases. These include diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Both of which can greatly change a person’s life in a negative way.

These discoveries are outlined in a new paper researchers published in the journal Trends in Neurosciences. But making such discoveries isn’t easy. With so many negative effects, how do you justify causing sleep deprivation in participants to study those negative effects?

But, sleep deprivation is an important thing for us to study, especially when you look at how prevalent it has become in our society. Not only have we discovered that it can increase the risk of neurodegenerative diseases, but lack of sleep can also disrupt testosterone levels in men.

Additionally, science has shown that people who sleep fewer than six hours a night have a 30 percent higher chance of becoming obese. So, as it stands, not getting enough sleep can be terrible for the human body. As such, scientists suggest getting the recommended amount of sleep to help reduce the risk of any negative effects.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Supplement Powder Health Experts Say You Should Put In Your Tea Before Bed For Better Digestion: Magnesium

While drinking tea in itself is already a great practice for a healthier digestive system, taking additional supplements can also offer immense health benefits. We checked in with health, nutrition and wellness experts to learn more about one supplement that when added in powdered form to tea can offer comfort and essential nutrients to your gut. Read on for tips and suggestions from Daniel Maman, personal trainer, health coach and consultant at My Phenom Fitness and Brandon Adcock, health expert and CEO of Nugenix.
NUTRITION
CNET

Avoid the Melatonin Hangover: 3 Sleep Supplements to Try Instead

Melatonin supplements have become increasingly popular in recent years for people who struggle to sleep, but I've found my body doesn't react well to them. The few times I've taken any amount, I've felt groggy and "hungover" for hours the next morning. At first, I chalked it up to just...
HEALTH
BGR.com

Train yourself to fall asleep in 2 minutes with this smart sleep hack

Almost half of all Americans report feeling sleepy during the day, at least three days out of the week. Additionally, 35.2 percent of adults in the U.S. get less than seven hours of sleep a night. If you’re struggling to get to sleep, then this research-backed two-minute sleep hack could help you cut down on those sleepless nights.
TWITTER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Deprivation#Sleep Debt#Insomnia#Testosterone#Effec
Chip Chick

Study Finds That Older Adults Who Fall Asleep With Lights On Are At An Increased Risk For Diabetes, Obesity, And More

Do you have trouble falling asleep without a nightlight or the television on? Or worse, do you fall asleep while using devices like smartphones or tablets?. Well, a new study conducted by Dr. Minjee Kim– an assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine– found that older adults who partake in these habits are at higher risk of being obese, having high blood pressure, and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
moneytalksnews.com

Thyroid Condition Linked to Higher Dementia Risk

Seniors with hypothyroidism may have a higher risk of developing dementia, according to findings published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. After examining the health records of 7,843 people newly diagnosed with dementia in Taiwan, researchers found that 68 (0.9%) of them had hypothyroidism. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
sciencealert.com

Scientists Weigh in – Yes, Nosepicking Is Just as Gross as You Think

Come on, you know you do it. Whether you're in the trusted company of your spouse, or sneaking a quick one when you think nobody's looking, we all pick our noses. Other primates do it too. The social stigma around nose picking is widespread. But should we really be doing...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Medical News Today

What's to know about squint, or strabismus?

A squint, or strabismus, is a condition in which the eyes do not align properly. One eye turns inwards, upwards, downwards, or outwards, while the other one focuses at one spot. Strabismus can happen all the time or intermittently. This usually occurs because the muscles that control the movement of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Power 102.9 NoCo

The Alzheimer’s Association: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

Everyone, at some point, has forgotten where they placed their keys or why they walked into a room, so how do you know when it may be something more serious?. Well, The Colorado Chapter Alzheimer's Association Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, Jim Herlihy, spoke with "Tuned In to NoCo" about the10 warning signs to look for when someone may be suffering from Alzheimer's Disease and how you can learn more at their upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) happening July 31 - August 4.
COLORADO STATE
Healthline

Can Your ADHD Get Worse as You Age?

ADHD is a developmental disorder that’s typically diagnosed during childhood. While the symptoms of ADHD may change with age, this condition often persists into adulthood. Rather than intensifying with age, ADHD tends to improve, especially with ongoing treatment and management. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a type of...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedPage Today

Alzheimer's-Sleep Research; Predicting Post-Op Delirium; Is This for Real?

Sleep and circadian function may be a high-value target as a modifiable Alzheimer's risk factor: here's what research and clinical trials need to be done. (JAMA Neurology) An estimated 41% of dementia cases in the U.S. were associated with potentially modifiable risk factors; that fraction was higher among Black and Hispanic individuals. (JAMA Network Open)
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BGR.com

Researchers grew a piece of the human heart, and it actually beats

Researchers grew a piece of a human heart in a lab. The new model isn’t an entire heart. Instead, it’s a model of the ventricle, one of the heart’s major parts. The researchers say they reverse engineered the millimeter-long vessel. This allowed them to create a model that not only beats like the real deal but it can also pump fluid through it, just like in a living human heart.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

COVID-19's impact on the brain: Immune response may cause damage

Previous research links COVID-19 infection to brain issues, such as “brain fog” and neurological issues. In a very small cadaver study, researchers from the National Institutes of Health found that antibodies created by the body in response to COVID-19 infection can cause damage to blood vessels in the brain, causing neurological symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

BGR.com

331K+
Followers
9K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy