ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret info

By LARRY NEUMEISTER, TOM HAYS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTMKt_0geaFvxn00
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Joshua Schulte, center, is seated at the defense table flanked by his attorneys during jury deliberations, Wednesday March 4, 2020, in New York. Schulte, the former CIA software engineer accused of causing the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history, has been convicted at a New York City retrial. A jury reached the guilty verdict against Joshua Schulte on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in federal court in Manhattan. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer was convicted Wednesday of federal charges accusing him of the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history.

Joshua Schulte, who chose to defend himself at a New York City retrial, had told jurors in closing arguments that the CIA and FBI made him a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017.

Schulte watched without visibly reacting as U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman announced the guilty verdict on nine counts, which was reached in mid-afternoon by a jury that had deliberated since Friday.

The so-called Vault 7 leak revealed how the CIA hacked Apple and Android smartphones in overseas spying operations, and efforts to turn internet-connected televisions into listening devices. Prior to his arrest, Schulte had helped create the hacking tools as a coder at the agency’s headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

A sentencing date was not immediately set because Schulte still awaits trial on charges of possessing and transporting child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty.

Attorney Sabrina Shroff, who advised Schulte during the trial, told Schulte’s mother after the verdict that the outcome was a “kick to the gut, the brain and heart.” It was unclear if Shroff was expressing her own sentiments or Schulte’s.

In his closing, Schulte claimed he was singled out even though “hundreds of people had access to (the information). … Hundreds of people could have stolen it.”

“The government’s case is riddled with reasonable doubt,” he added. “There’s simply no motive here.”

Prosecutors alleged the 33-year-old Schulte was motivated to orchestrate the leak because he believed the CIA had disrespected him by ignoring his complaints about the work environment. So he tried “to burn to the ground” the very work he had helped the agency to create, they said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Denton encouraged jurors to consider evidence of an attempted cover-up, including a list of chores Schulte drew up that had an entry reading, “Delete suspicious emails.”

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that Schulte was convicted of “one of the most brazen and damaging acts of espionage in American history.”

Williams said Schulte, motivated by resentment toward the CIA, leaked to the public and to U.S. adversaries some of the nation’s “most valuable intelligence-gathering cyber tools used to battle terrorist organizations and other malign influences around the globe.”

The prosecutor said Schulte knew the leak would render the CIA’s tools “essentially useless, having a devastating effect on our intelligence community by providing critical intelligence to those who wish to do us harm.”

While behind bars awaiting trial, prosecutors said he continued his crimes by trying to leak additional classified materials as he carried on an “information war” against the government.

Once the jury left the courtroom for deliberations, the judge complimented Schulte on his closing argument.

“Mr. Schulte, that was impressively done,” Furman said. “Depending on what happens here, you may have a future as a defense lawyer.”

A mistrial was declared at Schulte’s original 2020 trial after jurors deadlocked on the most serious counts, including illegal gathering and transmission of national defense information. Schulte told the judge last year that he wanted to serve as his own attorney for the retrial.

He has not announced whether he wants to represent himself at his next trial, which involves allegations that after leaving the CIA, Schulte moved to New York from Virginia with a computer that contained images and videos of child pornography he had downloaded from the internet from 2009 to March 2017.

Schulte has been held behind bars without bail since 2018. Last year, he complained in court papers that he was a victim of cruel and unusual punishment, awaiting the two trials in solitary confinement inside a vermin-infested cell of a jail unit where inmates are treated like “caged animals.”

Comments / 99

Holy Shit!
3d ago

So the privacy act is now vacated, Schulte is a hero in my book let's start a go fund me page for his release. Just imagine if they are doing that with TVs, then imagine the capabilities with cell phones.

Reply(4)
17
Trumpers be stupid
3d ago

Kinda scary that they can listen to you through your TV. Even more scary if Trump wins again. He’ll be using that feature 24 hours a day.

Reply(26)
30
Dean Parr
3d ago

How come the 44 & 46 administration isn't in court too for treasonous acts against America 🇺🇸 in 2016 & 2020?

Reply(12)
33
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

4 Ex-Navy Officers Convicted in ‘Fat Leonard’ Corruption Scandal

Four of five former U.S. Navy officers standing trial as part of the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal were convicted of fraud, bribery, and conspiracy on Wednesday. They were the last defendants out of 34 people to be charged with taking illicit incentives from Malaysian defense contractor Leonard Francis. Prosecutors said they were lavished with prostitutes, Cuban cigars, and free hotel stays by Francis. In 2015, Francis admitted offering $500,000 worth of bribes to American Navy officers in exchange for classified information, or even rerouting military ships to ports that brought in a lot of cash for his vessel servicing company. Francis overcharged the U.S. military by $35 million, prosecutors say. He is set to be sentenced in July. Former Capts. David Newland, James Dolan and David Lausmen, along with former Cmdr. Mario Herrera were convicted this week, while no verdict was reached by the jury on charges against former Rear Adm. Bruce Loveless.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

'Cryptoqueen' added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

The FBI has added the so-called Cryptoqueen to their Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list as she stands accused of selling fake cryptocurrency and scamming investors out of billions of dollars. NBC News’ Steve Patterson has more including how authorities now want the public’s help in finding her. July 2, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Fake humans are turning up to job interviews – and you might not even know, FBI warns

Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Virginia State
The Associated Press

Authorities: WV woman awakens from coma, identifies brother

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, authorities said. News outlets reported that Wanda Palmer was found unconscious with serious head injuries at her home in Jackson County on June 10, 2020. Palmer was in a coma in a nursing home for two years. Her brother, Daniel Palmer, had been identified as a suspect, but investigators did not have enough evidence to file charges, court documents said. A deputy received a call June 27 from a protective services worker who said she had started to speak single words and seemed to respond when questioned.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Schulte
Boston Globe

Alleged Oath Keeper accused of bringing explosives to D.C. on Jan. 6

The allegations came days before the Jan. 6 House committee is set to hold its next hearing Tuesday. U.S. prosecutors leveled new accusations Friday against the leader of the Oath Keepers and alleged members who have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, saying one co-conspirator came to Washington with explosives and detailing allegations that a co-defendant kept a “death list” with the name of a Georgia election official.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Fbi#Sentencing#Android
Daily Beast

Virginia Fraudster Used COVID-19 Relief Money to Buy Ritzy Mansion, Feds Say

A Virginia businessman has been sentenced to nearly three years in the slammer for scamming his way into $1.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, prosecutors say. Foad Darakhshan, 47, was sentenced to 33 months Friday for his role in a scheme that involved at least 63 bogus loan applications, the Department of Justice said. He used over $600,000 to co-own a $4.5 million mansion with its own movie theater and cigar room, The Washington Post reported, citing court documents. Other money was spent at Costco and gas stations, prosecutors said. Along with his girlfriend and four brothers, Darakhshan went to two banks before the fake tax documents were accepted. During the trial, his attorney argued that Darakhshan’s girlfriend coordinated the scheme. At his sentencing hearing Friday, Darakhshan expressed remorse. “What I did was wrong, and there’s no excuse,” he said. “I was raised better.”
VIRGINIA STATE
POLITICO

Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero

MEXICO CITY — Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985, has been captured by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking, an official with Mexico’s navy confirmed Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Center Square

Former Theranos executive convicted of fraud

(The Center Square) – Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani was convicted of federal fraud by a jury in San Jose Thursday for working with former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to mislead investors and patients. Balwani was found guilty of 12 felony counts for defrauding Theranos investors and patients....
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol even after an inspector general requested them as part of an investigation into the insurrection, the government watchdog has found. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, in a letter obtained by The Associated Press, said the messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program.” The erasure came after the watchdog office requested records of electronic communications between the agents as part of its probe into events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack, the letter said. Additionally, Homeland Security personnel were told they couldn’t provide records to the inspector general and any such records would first have to be reviewed by DHS attorneys. “This review led to a weeks-long delays in OIG obtaining records and created confusion over whether all records had been produced,” states the letter, which was dated Wednesday and sent to leaders of the House and Senate Homeland Security committees.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
The Independent

Sunny Balwani verdict: Elizabeth Holmes’ ex-lover and Theranos partner convicted of fraud and conspiracy

Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and partner of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, has been found guilty of fraud and conspiracy charges. A jury reached a verdict on 12 counts against Balwani - two for conspiracy to defraud Theranos investors and 10 for wire fraud - on Thursday after nearly five days of deliberation in San Jose, California.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

998K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy