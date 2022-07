A man was charged Tuesday in Douglas County District Court with burglary and identity theft. David Allen Thomas, 40, was transferred from the Norton, Kansas, correctional facility to face new charges for felony burglary of a motor vehicle, two counts of felony identity theft and one count of theft. The charges are in connection with an incident on Sept. 11, 2021, according to charging documents. He is alleged to have taken two business debit cards and broken into a vehicle.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO