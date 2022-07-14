ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime roundup: Greenville man charged in two robberies

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8WVr_0geaFbYV00
Omar Raheem Vaughan

Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 30-year-old Greenville man on Tuesday and charged him with a July 7 home invasion and a May 19 holdup at a Family Dollar.

The agency reported that evidence collected from both scenes and information developed during the investigation led detectives to Omar Raheem Vaughan, 406 N.W. Acres Drive.

Vaughan was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of second-degree kidnapping in connection to the crimes.

The first incident occurred on May 19 at the Family Dollar, 3019 N.C. 33 West in the Belvoir community. Employees reported the store was robbed at gunpoint and the suspect fled the scene with cash.

The second occurred July 7 at a residence on Sharp Point Road near Fountain. A news release said deputies determined that the suspect forced open the front door, pointed a handgun at the occupant and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene with cash.

Vaughan was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $550,000 secure bond, the sheriff’s office reported.

PITT COUNTY

The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

  • 110 block Crawford Street, Bethel, 3:34 a.m. July 12: man assaulted at residence by girlfriend; case active.
  • 1800 block South Grimesland Bridge Road, Grimesland, 5 p.m. July 3-8:06 a.m. July 12: golf cart valued at $1,500 stolen from residence; case active.
  • 1500 block Hollow Drive, Greenville, 12:10 p.m. July 12: woman assaulted by unknown offender at residence; case active.

Break-ins, thefts

  • 450 block Blake Street, Washington, 10:36 p.m. July 12: vehicle valued at $8,000 stolen from residence; case active.
  • 3800 block Charles Blvd., Greenville, 10:05 p.m. July 12: $100 in cash stolen from Speedway; case active.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

  • 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, Greenville, 4:54 p.m. July 10: woman assaulted by unknown offender at residence; case inactive.
  • 800 block Peed Drive, Greenville, 11:54 a.m. July 11: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared by arrest.
  • 3300 block Midland Court, Greenville, 8:31 a.m. July 11: man assaulted at residence; case cleared by arrest.

Break-ins, thefts

  • 2521 N. Memorial Drive, Greenville, 10:27 a.m. July 11: alcohol valued at $81.45 stolen from Sheetz; case under further investigation.

Teens injured

Two teenagers were hurt after the scooter they were riding on was hit by a vehicle about 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday in Ayden, the town’s police department reported.

The department reported that teens were travelling on Planter Street when the driver ran a stop sign. A car traveling on Martin Luther King Jr. Street hit the teens, police said.

The vehicle stopped after the crash, and the teens were transported to the hospital for treatment. Further information was not available.

