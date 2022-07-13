ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Entergy MS customers can sign up for $80 refund check

By Autumn Scott
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Entergy Mississippi customers can begin signing up to receive a one-time $80 check from the state’s largest electric utility starting August 1.

The refund will be available for all 421,000 Entergy Mississippi customers.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said the refund is a result of Public Service Commission action last month in the closing of litigation filed by the PSC that produced a historic $300 million settlement.

Presley said the settlement proceeds will go towards the $80 refund, protect against spikes in natural gas prices and prevent a $180 annual rate increase in 2023 along with a moratorium on certain profits of Entergy for four years.

Customers can opt to receive their refund check between August 1 and August 17 by registering through their MyEntergy account at www.entergy-mississippi.com.

Customers who do not elect to receive a check will automatically receive an $80 credit on their September bill.

Guest
3d ago

If over charging all 100 plus a month and some wasn’t even home and out of town, 80 is great , but how is one time gonna really help

WJTV 12

Vicksburg lawyer named president of Mississippi Bar

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg lawyer, Blake Teller, was sworn in as the 117th President of the Mississippi Bar Foundation (MBF) on Friday, July 15. Teller joined the Mississippi Bar in 1991. He practiced law at a firm in Jackson until he returned to his hometown of Vicksburg to practice law with his father and grandfather in 1994. He’s practiced law for 29 years. Currently, he serves as the lawyer for the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former officials for Mississippi school district ordered to pay back more than $200,000

Mississippi’s State Auditor Shad White announced that former Holmes County Consolidated School District Superintendent James Henderson, former Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Peoples, and four former school board members — Anthony Anderson, Louise Winters, April Jones, and Elder Dean — were issued demand letters resulting from audit findings released in December 2020.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Home dedicated to former first lady of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local Habitat for Humanity chapter is dedicating a home to their founder and former Mississippi first lady. This year’s Women Build Project is in memory of Elise Winter. The founder of the Capital Area Habitat for Humanity chapter and former first lady of Mississippi passed away last July. She dedicated […]
JACKSON, MS
