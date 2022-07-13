Entergy MS customers can sign up for $80 refund check

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Entergy Mississippi customers can begin signing up to receive a one-time $80 check from the state’s largest electric utility starting August 1.

The refund will be available for all 421,000 Entergy Mississippi customers.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said the refund is a result of Public Service Commission action last month in the closing of litigation filed by the PSC that produced a historic $300 million settlement.

Presley said the settlement proceeds will go towards the $80 refund, protect against spikes in natural gas prices and prevent a $180 annual rate increase in 2023 along with a moratorium on certain profits of Entergy for four years.

Customers can opt to receive their refund check between August 1 and August 17 by registering through their MyEntergy account at www.entergy-mississippi.com.

Customers who do not elect to receive a check will automatically receive an $80 credit on their September bill.