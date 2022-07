The first Star Wars trilogy was beloved. The prequels were loathed. George Lucas stepped away from the franchise and handed it over to Disney. They then decided to get back in the business of telling Star Wars stories. Having been hurt by the prequels, there was some skepticism heading into The Force Awakens. As the box office shows, though, there was also enthusiasm. We’ll get to that, and more, in these 20 trivia tidbits.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO