Saint Louis, MO

David Perron signs with Detroit as Blues make other free agency signings

KSDK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — Free agency has begun in the NHL. It's the period in which the St. Louis Blues sign new players but part ways with others. Free agency began at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with many players testing the market. Blues announced before free agency began that they...

www.ksdk.com

Yardbarker

Oilers sign Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract with $1.25 million AAV

After spending the first four years of his NHL career in Dallas, the 29-year-old native of Danderyd, Sweden, played a year in Chicago before setting in Vegas for the last two. Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft (79th overall), Janmark has carved out a bottom-six career for himself and should be able to help at either centre or on the wing. His best season came with the Stars back in 2017-18 when he scored 19 goals and added 15 assists, which has me hoping that he’ll be able to chip in with some secondary scoring when the big boys aren’t around. More likely, however, is that Janmark will make his bones with the Oilers on the penalty kill where it is reported that he’s had some success.
NHL
Yardbarker

Arizona Coyotes Roster Additions on Free Agent Frenzy Day

It didn’t seem like general manager Bill Armstrong was joking when he said he wanted size on his roster going forward. Arizona Coyotes roster additions on free agent frenzy day show his pledge to make it difficult to play against his team. Size was the key. He added two forwards, three defensemen, and a goalie to his team on a busy day of deals happening in the NHL.
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Blues Weekly: Thomas, Leddy, Perron, Free Agency & More

There is still the possibility of a big splash for Armstrong, which is his major strength. As a result, I expect the roster to be changed in some way over the next month or so with the most likely move being a trade of defenseman Marco Scandella. The reactions to the moves by the Blues GM have been mixed, leaving a lot of fans underwhelmed to this point.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers sign defenseman Michael Del Zotto

After being bought out on Tuesday, veteran defenseman Michael Del Zotto has found a new landing spot. The Florida Panthers announced that they have signed Del Zotto to a one-year, two-way contract. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Del Zotto is the latest former Ottawa Senator to head to the Sunshine State, joining recent Panthers signings Colin White, Chris Tierney and Rudolfs Balcers.
SUNRISE, FL
Predators Sign Joakim Kemell to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Forward Was Selected in First Round (17th Overall) by Nashville in Last Week's NHL Draft. Nashville, Tenn. (July 15, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Joakim Kemell to a three-year, entry-level contract. Kemell, 18 (4/27/04), was selected...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Seattle Kraken sign John Hayden to a one-year, $750,000 contract

The Seattle Kraken announced Friday they have signed forward John Hayden to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000. He will make $325,000 in the AHL. John Hayden signed a one year, two way deal with the @SeattleKraken at $750 000 NHL, $325 000 AHL.— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 15, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Predators sign 2022 first-round pick Joakim Kemell

And we have another entry-level deal announced tonight, this time for Nashville Predators first-rounder Joakim Kemell. Kemell, 18, was the 17th overall pick at the 2022 draft and the first pick of the Predators’ six-player 2022 draft class. A product of Finnish club JYP Jyvaskyla, Kemell made headlines this season for his blazingly fast start to the Liiga season. Kemell was scoring at an unheard-of rate but eventually slowed down as the season wore on. Kemell finished with 15 goals and 23 points in 39 points, a very impressive total for a draft-eligible prospect who was just 17 years old for most of the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes sign veteran forward Mackenzie MacEachern

The Carolina Hurricanes have made another free-agent signing Friday evening, inking experienced forward Mackenzie MacEachern to a one-year, two-way contract, per a team announcement. The deal carries a $750K cap hit, $225,000 AHL salary, and $275,000 total guarantee. Hurricanes GM Don Waddell had the following to say about his newest addition:
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Lankinen signs with Nashville Predators

That marks two goalies out and two in for the Blackhawks in NHL free agency. Hawks goalie Kevin Lankinen signed a one-year deal with the Nashville Predators, according to the team. Lankinen spent the last two years up with the Hawks playing in 69 games, winning 25 of them. He...
NASHVILLE, TN
