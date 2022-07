Not every celebrity is honest about the plastic surgery procedures they get done, but it's not difficult to compare before and after pictures, especially when a person's face or body has been altered so much. But for others, it's hard to tell, and many believe some naturally do just age well. In the case of Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams, two things can be true at the same time. Williams, 47, is naturally beautiful but does get a little nip and tuck here and there to keep her looking youthful. She works out, eats clean, is a fashionista, and recently shared that she does minimal cosmetic procedures.

