Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been in free fall. But just how low will their prices actually go?. Bitcoin, which hit a high of $68,000 per coin in November, has plummeted around 70% and sat below $21,000 on Monday. Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market value after bitcoin, hit a high near $4,800 before plunging to around $1,200 now. Across the board, cryptocurrencies and tokens have taken a hit.

MARKETS ・ 20 DAYS AGO