Road Rage: Man Menaces Driver, Family With Gun On I-684 In Putnam County, Police Say

I-684 in Southeast Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

A man is facing multiple felony charges following a road-rage incident in the Hudson Valley, state police said.

At about 3:20 p.m. July, 10, troopers from the Somers barracks were dispatched to Interstate 684 in Putnam County, in the town of Southeast, for a report of a man menacing another motorist with a firearm.

Troopers located the suspect’s vehicle northbound near mile marker 27.

An investigation determined the man, identified as Justin D. Blundell, age 23, of Lexington, Massachusetts, got into the incident with another operator and menaced the victim, who had children in the vehicle, with an illegally possessed H&K P2000 9MM handgun, according to state police.

An additional investigation revealed Blundell was in illegal possession of a H&K VP9 9MM handgun and a Sig Sauer 5.56 AR-15 style rifle with a non-compliant ammunition feeding device, police said.

Blundell was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony,

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony,

Criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony,

Second-degree menacing,

Possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device,

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all Class A misdemeanors.

Blundell was arraigned before the town of Southeast Court and remanded to the Putnam County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond pending a future court date.

