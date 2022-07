The Dodgers have no scruples when it comes to signing relievers who have major league experience. There's always uncertainty when it comes to bullpen arms and LA tirelessly tries to add arms that they believe could contribute, even if it's on a very short-term basis. The Dodgers coaching staff and front office have worked wonders for reliever cast-offs, and it looks like they've found their latest subject in Hansel Robles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO