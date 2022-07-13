ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Meagher by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to Midnight MDT Monday Night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong winds could make firefighting difficult on new or pre-existing fires.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Canyon Ferry Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Meagher Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Clark, northern Broadwater, central Meagher and northeastern Jefferson Counties through 345 PM MDT At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Townsend to Basin. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Townsend, Basin, Newlan Creek Reservoir, Wickes, Winston, Alhambra, Corbin, Silos, Clancy, Fort Logan, Jefferson City and Goose Bay. This includes the following highways Highway 12 between East Helena and Townsend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Chouteau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Judith Basin; Liberty; Meagher; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong winds could make firefighting difficult on new or pre-existing fires.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Judith Basin, Meagher, Pondera, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Judith Basin; Meagher; Pondera; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pondera County in north central Montana North central Meagher County in central Montana Northwestern Judith Basin County in central Montana Eastern Teton County in north central Montana Chouteau County in north central Montana Cascade County in central Montana * Until 115 PM MDT. * At 1213 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Choteau to 14 miles north of White Sulphur Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Great Falls, Conrad, Choteau, Fort Benton, Stanford, Fairfield, Belt, Dutton, Geraldine, Fort Shaw, Brady, The Knees, Highwood, Black Eagle, Geyser, Fort Shaw, Power, Carter, Neihart and Floweree. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT

