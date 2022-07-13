Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Canyon Ferry Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Meagher Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Clark, northern Broadwater, central Meagher and northeastern Jefferson Counties through 345 PM MDT At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Townsend to Basin. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Townsend, Basin, Newlan Creek Reservoir, Wickes, Winston, Alhambra, Corbin, Silos, Clancy, Fort Logan, Jefferson City and Goose Bay. This includes the following highways Highway 12 between East Helena and Townsend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BROADWATER COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO