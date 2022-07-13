Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 18:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida South central Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Oriole Beach, or 8 miles east of Ferry Pass, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pensacola, Brent, West Pensacola, Warrington, Gulf Breeze, Goulding, Myrtle Grove, Oriole Beach and Pensacola Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

