ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Paws for thought: the pros and cons of a pet-friendly office

By Saravana Kumar, Professor in Allied Health and Health Services Research, University of South Australia, Janette Young, Lecturer in Health Promotion, University of South Australia
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKluC_0geaALo200
Shutterstock

For you and your pooch a pet-friendly workplace may seem a no-brainer.

More of us are facing pet separation anxiety than ever before. Dog ownership surged with pandemic lockdowns and working from home. Now, with the boundaries between work and home already so blurred, shouldn’t every inclusive, caring employer embrace an open-doggy-door policy?

What’s the harm? After all, isn’t there a growing body of research showing the benefits of pets in the workplaces?

Maybe. Yes, pets certainly can bring benefits to the workplace. These include reducing stress and improving social interaction and job satisfaction.

Read more: Pet therapy: how dogs, cats and horses help improve human wellbeing

But the same studies showing benefits, and that most people support pet-friendly workplace, also highlight the risks, hazards and concerns that must be considered for a pet-friendly workplace to be inclusive, equitable and sustainable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153SaN_0geaALo200
It is important to be able to care for your dogs while working without much disturbance. Shutterstock

Dogs aren’t for everyone

Not everyone loves dogs. Some people just don’t like them, and a small percentage fear them – a condition called cynophobia.

A commonly reported number of how many this affects is 5% of the population , but this is likely US-specific, with rates differing by country and culture. Global studies suggest about 3.8% have a lifetime animal phobia (2% of men, 5.4% of women), including dogs and cats.

About 10–20% of the global population are allergic to dogs or cats. This rate is increasing.

But 100% of workers have a right to feel safe and not have their health compromised at work.

This doesn’t automatically rule out a pet-friendly policy, but it does require exploring and addressing all these issues adequately.

Read more: Understanding dog personalities can help prevent attacks

Equity matters

Does everyone get to bring their pet to work?

If the boss can because they have a separate office but those sharing a open-plan space can’t, it’s likely to cause resentment.

The time spent petting, feeding or taking a dog for toilet breaks may also stoke negative feelings among some colleagues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAbNm_0geaALo200
Google has allowed its employees to bring their dogs to work since 2018. Shutterstock

What about those with other types of pets? Some cats also suffer separation anxiety . Parrots (budgerigars, cockatiels, conures and others) also form strong attachments to humans and can become highly stressed when left alone.

Getting to work is also an equity issue. In many countries a pet-friendly workplace will require driving to work, because only registered assistance animals are allowed on public transport and in public spaces. It’s unfair if the only workers able to take advantage of a pet-friendly workplaces are those who can drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zs049_0geaALo200
In most cities only registered assistance animals are allowed on public transport. Shutterstock

Read more: How the presence of pets builds trust among people

What’s in it for the dog?

Even though most dog owners want to take their dog to work, it’s very important to ask if that really is in your pet’s best interest.

Yes, dogs are a highly social species; and yes, your dog likes to be around you. But, like humans, not every dog is a people person. For some dogs home is their safe space . Even with their “human” they may be stressed away from it.

Dogs, being sensitive to human emotions, may well feel stressed by your workplace if it also stresses you.

Other animal issues to consider include the presence of other dogs .

Organisational factors

A workplace therefore needs to consider multiple factors to make a pet-friendly policy work.

It needs to ensure the feelings of all workers have been considered, and whether the policy favours some at the expense of others.

In needs to ensure the work space is suitable for both human and animal well-being and hygiene. Though dogs’ space needs vary enormously, even the smallest dog needs space out of walkways and kick zones – being under a desk is not really suitable – as well as ready access to water bowls and outdoor toileting areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gs1tV_0geaALo200
Having dogs under desks is not ideal. Shutterstock

It needs policies codifying expected standards of behaviour – both human and animal. This may include requiring proof of proper socialisation, such as a certificate of basic obedience.

It needs procedures mapping out all contingencies. Owners should be responsible for cleaning up after their dogs and ensuring they do not cause disruption. But whose insurance will cover potential animal or human injuries, or damage to property? Do workers’ compensation policies cover animal-related incidents?

How to make pet-friendly work

It may seem we’re focusing on barriers to workplaces being dog-friendly. But assessing and addressing all the risks makes the likelihood of success much greater.

A useful document to help work through all the issues is the Pets at Work Tookit (funded by pet food maker Mars Petcare) which covers things from making a case to senior management to how to create a workplace pet policy .

Another useful document is the Safe Animal Friendly Environments multi-species companion-animal risk management tool developed in 2021 by University of South Australia researchers for the UK’s Society for Companion Animal Studies .

Though designed specifically to promote people entering aged care to keep their pets, this document includes a comprehensive list of risks, responsibilities and mitigation actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFLYJ_0geaALo200
A pet-friendly workplace requires a pet-friendly policy.

So if taking your dog to work appeals to you, chat to your colleagues, identify the issues and put a policy in place.

It may prove to be a great thing for your colleagues, you and most of all your dog.

Janette Young has received funding from the not-for-profit Society for Companion Animals (UK) to develop a multi-species risk management tool for including companion animals in communal care settings. She is a Director of Animal Therapies Ltd.

Saravana Kumar does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
topdogtips.com

Do Dogs Act Like Their Owners?

If you're a dog parent you might notice that your pup sometimes mirrors your personality. Now, you may be wondering, do dogs act like their owners?. Well, the short answer is yes, they do. Dog personalities are linked to their human personality. Animal behavior researchers say that dogs know what...
PETS
LIVESTRONG.com

My Dog's a Flirt! Measuring Companion Animal Attachment

"Attachment" is a technical term that refers to how individuals use others to emotionally regulate in times of stress. Mary Ainsworth developed the Strange Situation protocol to measure individual differences in toddlers' attachment. The Strange Situation puts toddlers in a mildly stressful situation and observes how they use attachment figures...
PETS
PetsRadar

Best pet trackers: Monitor your cats and dogs

Investing in the best pet trackers will be hugely beneficial both for you and your cat or dog. Aside from being able to pinpoint their exact location which is very useful for wandering moggies, many trackers will also assess a pet's health and wellbeing – think animal Fitbit and you're on the right lines!
PETS
US News and World Report

Costs to Consider When Adopting a Pet

If you’re thinking about getting a pet, the emotional part of you is probably pretty excited. But the rational part of you may be feeling wary, for good reason. Owning a pet will add additional expenses to your budget. And the more prepared you are for that, the better the experience it should be, for you and your future pet.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aged Care#Pros And Cons#Paws#Dog
dogsbestlife.com

Try 10 dog walking tips for first-time dog owners or beginners

The nicest time that you and your dog can spend is by going on a stress-free walk. If you’ve never walked a dog before, you might assume it’s rather easy. But in reality, it takes some planning, training, as well as patience to master the art of dog walking and make this activity fun for both you and the dog.
PETS
notabully.org

Why Does My Dog Nibble On My Cat?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. An increasing number of households across the world have both a dog and a cat. Society is under the misconception that these two animals will always “fight like cats and dogs”, but the truth of the matter is that dogs and cats can actually get along quite well!
PETS
akc.org

Raising a Confident Canine: Socialization Tips for Your Pup

Socializing your puppy should start early on, setting the stage for your dog to feel happy and confident throughout their life. It is key to start exposing your puppy to new people, places, and situation from the time you bring your pet home. How to Begin Socializing Your Puppy: Starting...
PETS
TheConversationAU

Sore throats suck. Do throat lozenges help at all?

It’s hard to get through a winter without suffering sore throat, but luckily they normally get better within a few days. Sore throat is a common symptom of COVID and its newer variants. And of course, many sore throats are caused by viral colds or flu, so they can be treated at home. The most common treatment is probably throat lozenges – but do they really work any better than sucking on a hard lolly? Why does my throat hurt so much? A sore throat can fall anywhere between slight discomfort to a sensation of “swallowing razor blades”. Occasionally it hurts so...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pets
topdogtips.com

15 Ways to Prevent Dogs from Chewing Furniture and Your Belongings

You turn your back for just a moment, and you’ve lost a precious item because it's been chewed to bits by your dog. It happened to every dog owner. Fortunately, there are many ways to prevent dogs from chewing furniture, crates, beds and other belongings, but some owners are confused because they don't know which methods are most effective.
PETS
NBC News

Pet leasing legal in 42 states

Like leasing a car, pet leasing allows buyers to take home their cats or dogs for monthly installments. But, what happens when a payment fails to be made? Tammy Harrington and her daughter Savanna Derby were forced to turn over their dogs when they couldn’t afford it anymore. Across the country, animal activists are working to ban the practice.July 3, 2022.
PETS
thewildest.com

What’s Better Than a Tail Wag? A Circle Wag

The way your dog wags their tail says a lot about how they’re feeling. That’s because there is a lot of information contained in the movement — tail wags can mean so many things. The speed, amplitude, and looseness of the tail are all informative when assessing a tail wag, as is the height of the tail. The complexity of the tail wag is immense, and while many people unfamiliar with dog behavior think that a tail wag means a dog is friendly and happy, dog savvy people all know that this is an inaccurate and oversimplified interpretation.
PETS
notabully.org

Are German Shepherds a Good Fit For First-Time Dog Owners?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. There are a rising number of households all over the world looking to add a dog to their family. With so many different breeds of dogs to choose from, it can be overwhelming for first-time dog owners!
PETS
topdogtips.com

Collie Dog Breed Profile

The Collie dog breed is a graceful dog noted as a great companion for young and old. In this article, you learn more about living with this herding breed. Gentle and loyal, the Collie is among the most recognizable and beloved dog breeds. He is protective by nature but never known for being aggressive.
PETS
pawtracks.com

5 essential off-leash rules every good pet parent should know

Dogs are naturally curious creatures, so it’s understandable that they enjoy exploring their surroundings while walking off-leash. Not only does it allow them to walk at their own pace, but it also frees both of you from inevitable entanglements with leashes. Still, there’s a lot to consider before allowing your best furry friend so much freedom.
PETS
petcreeks.com

Corgi Separation Anxiety (Signs, Causes, & 8 Tips)

Corgi separation anxiety will become a serious problem for you and your corgi if left unchecked in both Pembroke and Welsh Corgi. So in this post, we will be discussing the signs, causes, and prevention of corgi separation anxiety. If left unchecked corgi separation anxiety can lead to unnecessary behaviors...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Introducing Another Adult Cat or Kitten to Your Cat

Since I adopted Zeus, a mixed-breed puppy from a local shelter, I took an interest in the lives of stray animals and the adoption process. Bringing a new cat into your home can be a stressful process for your family and pets. Cats are famous for being inflexible and resisting changes in their environment. Although most of them enjoy the company of a fellow feline, it takes some time for these animals to feel at ease with sharing their space and resources.
PETS
TheConversationAU

What happens if you die without a will?

Actor Chadwick Boseman, star of Marvel’s Black Panther, died in 2020 aged 43 from colon cancer. It came to light last month his estate would be split evenly between his widow and his parents, following a legal process. Although he knew for some time that he was dying, he did not make a will. This is why his estate (all his money and assets) passed by what’s legally called “intestacy” – the rules governing someone’s estate if they don’t have a will. Boseman was one of around 66% of Americans who didn’t make a will before he died. Australians are different. They...
CELEBRITIES
psychologytoday.com

Yanking a Dog's Leash: A Welfare Concern for Dogs and Humans

I have had a long-term interest in the behavior of dogs and the nature of dog-human relationships, and I'm always looking at what dogs are doing with other dogs and with their and other humans. It's easy to observe leashed dogs on a walk so I keep track of what's happening on both ends of the leash. It always surprises me that there are so few data reporting what dogs and humans are doing when tethered together; I collected information by watching 100 different people walking their dogs on the streets around Boulder, Colorado. Most dogs didn't seem to be having a good time.1.
BOULDER, CO
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy