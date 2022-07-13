ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Wilson Borough officials to make case to county for Dixie Cup tax break

By John Best
 4 days ago
Wilson Borough’s elected officials said they want to make sure Northampton County Council is aware of the economic benefits that will arise from a proposed redevelopment of the former Dixie Cup plant. In April, Wilson Borough Council approved an ordinance to adopt a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance,...

LehighValleyLive.com

County picks wrong fight against warehousing with stance on Dixie Cup project | Turkeys & Trophies

We get the instinct to obstruct the development of new warehousing given their obscene proliferation in the Lehigh Valley in recent years. Their impact on the region’s quality of life is hard to overstate. But let’s be reasonable. There are still a few places in the Lehigh Valley where such development makes sense compared to the alternative. The abandoned Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough is one of those places. The factory cranked out its last paper cup almost 40 years ago. It’s perhaps one of the region’s biggest eyesores and few other properties rival it in terms of wasted urban space. Unfortunately, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure is opposed to the county signing off on a tax break that would allow a developer to repurpose the factory for warehouse, storage and office space. McClure says he doesn’t want to invest county tax dollars into a project that will create more truck traffic and pollution. It’s telling that both the Wilson Area School District and Wilson Borough have signed off on the tax break. We’re glad McClure is taking a stand against warehousing, but there are far better fights to pick than this one. We’ve watched previous Dixie Cup redevelopment efforts fizzle over the years, and it’s clear that getting something done there requires some sort of public-private partnership. If McClure is unwilling to reconsider, the county council should propose its own ordinance for the tax break and enact it with a veto-proof majority.
WILSON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton council unanimous in support for state, federal abortion protections

Easton City Council spent some time this past week tweaking the language in a resolution about abortion rights. But when it came time for a vote Wednesday, an emphatic yes sounded seven times from the all-Democratic council with no opposition in the call for state and federal legislation to protect “the rights of people capable of becoming pregnant, to make choices over their own bodies, reproductive health and family planning,” according to the text of the resolution.
EASTON, PA
sanatogapost.com

H&K Issues Annual Notice on Sanatoga Quarry Blasting

SANATOGA PA – An annual blasting notice required by state law has been published for the Sanatoga Quarry and Asphalt operations, formerly known as “Pottstown Trap Rock – Sanatoga Quarry,” owned by contractor and construction materials supplier H&K Group Inc. It’s intended to advise local residents of conditions and procedures involving explosive blasting at the 394 S. Sanatoga Rd. site.
SANATOGA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem planners approve 2 warehouses for Lehigh Valley Industrial Park

Bethlehem’s city planning commission on Thursday granted approvals for two warehouses in the city’s Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII off Route 412. Commissioners recommended approving plans for a warehouse and distribution center at 1010 Harvard Ave and a warehouse and water bottle manufacturing facility at 2680 Commerce Center Boulevard. Neither plan received substantial revisions.
BETHLEHEM, PA
wrnjradio.com

Traffic shift scheduled for August 1 at Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge

Rehabilitation activities at the Northampton Street Toll-Supported Bridge are now scheduled to shift to the bridge’s downstream side on or about August 1, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. The plan is to shift all vehicular traffic to the bridge’s upstream side at that time, with...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cities where houses sell fastest near Allentown

Compiled a list of the cities in the Allentown metro area where houses are selling the fastest. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pocono Update

PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week

According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On July 18, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct a bridge repair on Mount Eaton Road between Old Route 115 and Weir Mountain Road in Ross Township. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on July 22, but the rain could push this date further.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Wolf signs bill giving tax cuts to Pennsylvania military members

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU)— Representative Jack Rader (R) announced that Governor Wolf signed a law that would provide an estate tax exemption for military members in Pennsylvania on July 14. The new law, sponsored by Rader, provides an exemption from the state “Inheritance Tax” for property transferred from a military...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Planning Commission OKs land development plans for warehouse, manufacturing facility

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission approved two land development plans Thursday, with no substantial revisions. Andrew Bohl, project engineer with Hanover Engineering Associates, Inc. in Bethlehem, represented both of the applicants. One project involves the construction of a 53,700 square-foot warehouse and distribution facility on a 5.73-acre...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Scam warning: Businesses beware of phony letters from Pa. revenue department

Running a business isn’t always sunshine and daisies, but it could get a lot worse if you’re not careful. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue said fake letters bearing the department’s logo and name are being received across the state asking business owners to forward sensitive information like accounting records and registration documents that scammers can use in illicit schemes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

CSX Railroad to Close Route 413 in Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — CSX Railroad is planning to close Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) between Comly Avenue and Park Avenue in Middletown Township, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM Sunday, July 24, to 6:00 PM Saturday, July 30, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania making election changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is setting aside $45 million in grants to help fund county election boards. In turn, counites can no longer receive private dollars to help fund elections. News 8's Tom Lehman was at the state Capitol and has the details on the change. You can watch...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wlvr.org

Allentown’s chief operating officer resigns five months into job

Allentown Chief Operating Officer Leonard Lightner is resigning just five months after being appointed. Lightner submitted his letter of resignation earlier this month; his last day with the city is July 21. “He put us in a good position and now he’s stepping away to pursue other interests and we’re...
ALLENTOWN, PA
wtae.com

The gas tax debate in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Anyone who uses an internal combustion engine to get from point A to point B feels the pain of high gasoline and diesel prices. "It's about time that we start thinking about the average consumer out there who has to pay for these taxes," said state Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny. "And when we say 'the money should be going into the rainy day fund,' well it's raining out there for a lot of people who can't get to work, can't pay their bills."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Central Bucks Human Resources Director Put On Leave: Report

A human resources director for the Central Bucks School District has been put on a leave of absence, Bucks County Courier Times reports. Andrea DiDio-Hauber was placed on "indefinite" paid leave for reasons unspecified by school officials, the outlet says. DiDio-Hauber's involvement in a potential unequal pay lawsuit against the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
