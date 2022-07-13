From the Farm: Hemp research

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is becoming a leader in agronomic research, using their technology to study the production of hemp and cannabis for industrial and medicinal products.

Just like variety trials, planting dates and fertility for corn and soybeans, that information is the same for hemp. University researcher Dr. D-K Lee explored those issues with farmers attending his hemp open house.

“The fiber has a lot of different applications, just for daily use in cloth and textile or in the future, it can replace a lot of plastics and bio-based products,” Lee said. “And also on the grain side, hemp grain has a high protein, 30% around, and 25 to 30% oil content. It is a good protein source and a good oil. There is a lot of application for the oil, even for biofuel. And for the protein, can be a good animal feed, but we don’t have permission to use hemp grain for animal feed yet, but it’s going to come hopefully and we can expand hemp agriculture and production.”

“And one thing about this open house I am really excited about because we do have a lot going on here, a lot of variety trial, agronomy trial. I think if people understand and realize the U of I is generating a lot of information, they can contact us and if they are ready to go with hemp production, we can provide a lot of information,” Lee continued. “And variety selection is very important for the hemp or the grain production. I think it is very important to have a wide variety and cultural production. That’s why this year we are testing 60 different varieties and we can see that in the field, and also for the fiber and the grain production.”

“If the hemp is new, we need to understand how to plant, how to establish, how to harvest, how to manage fertility,” Lee continued. “We’ve been doing that since last year, from planting date, seeding rate, spacing, seedbed preparation, nitrogen management, harvesting practice, all those research are in place right now, and as we are accumulating the knowledge, I think we are ready to support all of the farmers as they move on and taking another crop. You know crop diversity is very important in the future.”

A hemp database with their research findings is online for producer access .

