ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

A trade deal with the EU makes sense for NZ, but what's in it for Europe? Symbolically, a lot

By Serena Kelly, Senior Lecturer, National Centre for Research on Europe, University of Canterbury, Mathew Doidge, Senior Research Fellow, National Centre for Research on Europe, University of Canterbury
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23jB2X_0gea9nK000
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after their meeting on June 30. Getty Images

It’s easy to understand New Zealand’s motivation for securing a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU). What’s less apparent is why the EU chose to pursue the agreement with a small and distant country, currently ranked its 50th most important trading partner.

By contrast, the EU is New Zealand’s fourth largest trading partner (after China, Australia and the US). And although the deal has been criticised by some in the dairy and meat industries , it is still expected to be worth an extra NZ$1.8 billion per annum to the New Zealand economy by 2035.

But the trade deal, announced in late June during Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s European visit (during which she also attended a NATO summit), has been hard won.

It went through 12 negotiation rounds in the face of various challenges and distractions for the EU: Brexit, EU opposition to New Zealand agricultural exports , the global pandemic and the war in Ukraine. All of which suggests more than just economic motivations were at play for the 27 EU member states.

Digging deeper, then, we can see several significant strategic considerations for the European Union that demonstrate some of its current thinking, not only about the direction of its global trade policy but also its international ambitions.

The EU back on track

Negotiations between the EU and New Zealand were formally launched in 2018 (alongside a yet-to-be concluded EU–Australia FTA). At the time, New Zealand was one of only a handful of countries that had neither concluded nor was negotiating a preferential trading relationship with the EU.

The EU fast-tracked New Zealand and Australian negotiations as a counter to the perceived trade protectionism represented by Brexit and the Trump presidency in the US.

Read more: Some see NZ's invite to the NATO summit as a reward for a shift in foreign policy, but that's far from accurate

With a population of five million and a GDP of just US$250 billion , New Zealand doesn’t represent much financially for the EU. Symbolically, however, it has wider significance.

The agreement has been called a “welcome and much-needed resumption of an ambitious EU trade agenda”. This had been hampered by member state resistance to ratifying the FTA with the South American regional trade bloc Mercosur, increased protectionism due to the pandemic, and EU trade sanctions against Russia.

Climate change and security

The EU has also hailed the agreement as containing the “most ambitious sustainability commitments in a trade agreement ever”. The inclusion of mutually sanctionable commitments to the Paris Agreement, is part of strengthening the EU’s claim to be a world leader in climate change policy.

The EU already has some of the strongest climate policies in the world, with around 87% of its citizens agreeing “the EU should set ambitious targets to increase renewable energy and support energy efficiency”.

Read more: Behind the ‘inclusive’ window dressing, the NZ-UK free trade deal disappoints politically and economically

Although the EU was a leading voice in the Paris Agreement, it is trickier to persuade non-member countries to follow its own high environmental standards. This FTA will set a new standard, not only for the EU but also the world.

A voice in the Indo-Pacific

Perhaps most importantly, though, closer cooperation with New Zealand can strengthen the EU’s place in the increasingly fraught Indo-Pacific, a region where it has already named New Zealand as one of its partners.

EU and New Zealand officials often play up their shared values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. And the EU is an important stabiliser in the rules-based international system that remains so important for small states like New Zealand.

EU cooperation with like-minded countries in the Pacific is a key factor in its pursuit of recognition and legitimacy in a region that is increasing in geo-strategic importance.

Read more: German election: the race to replace Angela Merkel and why it matters to New Zealand

The EU launched its Indo-Pacific strategy in 2021, following the example of Australia (2016) and the US (2017), and New Zealand’s own Pacific Reset (2018).

And while New Zealand is a small country, it enjoys a broadly positive international image through its independent foreign policy, and is an important regional player. It is a member of the Pacific Islands Forum, and was the first country in the world to sign an FTA with China.

Benefits beyond trade

The establishment of the AUKUS pact in 2021 further elevated the significance of New Zealand’s importance as an Indo-Pacific partner to the EU, involving as it did the withdrawal of Australia from a contract to buy French submarines.

That deal had been viewed by France as the cornerstone of its own approach to the region. Its collapse has somewhat soured Australia’s relationship with one of the EU’s key players.

For all these reasons, then, the EU-NZ FTA can be viewed as a positive development that cements an economic relationship as well as emphasising common values, goals and benefits beyond purely monetary gains.

While potentially economically advantageous to New Zealand – and not without its critics – it can be understood as a signal of the EU’s intention to extend its global influence beyond trade, staking a claim as a political and security actor of real significance.

Serena Kelly receives funding from the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union. She is affiliated with the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs and the European Studies Association of Australia and New Zealand.

Mathew Doidge receives funding from the Erasmus+ programme of the European Union. He is affiliated with the European Studies Association of Australia and New Zealand (ESAANZ).

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak targets scrapping EU laws in fresh pitch to Brexiteers

Rishi Sunak is pledging to scrap hundreds of remaining EU laws and regulations if he wins the race for the Tory crown in a fresh pitch to win over Brexiteers.The former chancellor has said, if elected, he would appoint a Brexit minister to go through the remaining 2,400 EU laws still on the statute book.He or she would be instructed to come forward with the first set of recommendations for rules to be scrapped or changed within 100 days of Mr Sunak entering No 10.His latest intervention comes as the remaining five contenders still in the contest are preparing for...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Australia's special visa program for Ukrainians to end, despite war raging on

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Ukraine this month, promising an extra A$100 million in military aid and pledging to help the country for “as long as it takes”. So when a humanitarian visa program allowing Ukrainians to live and work in Australia was announced to end on July 14, it caught many by surprise. Such short-notice visa changes are an impossible challenge for Ukrainians facing the many complexities and stresses of fleeing the war. In response to these concerns, the deadline has since been extended, but only by two more weeks. The decision to end the visa program is disappointing,...
GERMANY
AFP

G20 finance talks overshadowed by Ukraine end without joint communique

A two-day meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies ended Saturday in Indonesia without a joint communique after Russia's war in Ukraine divided the global forum. - No place at talks - At the beginning of the second day of talks, Indonesian central bank governor Perry Warjiyo called on ministers and global finance leaders to concentrate on recovery in a world economy reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Albanese under increasing pressure on COVID payment ahead of national cabinet's meeting on Monday

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics. Reflecting on a full week, Michelle and Caroline talk about the Pacific Islands Forum, and the Pacific leaders’ response to Australia’s new climate policy. At home, the government gave more detail about its September jobs summit, as the latest figures showed a drop in the unemployment rate from 3.9% to 3.5%. Caroline and Michelle also canvass the worsening COVID crisis and the pressure on the government over its resistance to re-introducing the $750-a-week payments for those isolating with COVID but without sick leave. This argument is intensifying ahead of the special national cabinet called for Monday, which will be briefed on a grim health situation. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
The Guardian

Pro-Brexit UK regions more dependent on EU for exports, report finds

Brexit-supporting regions in the UK are becoming increasingly dependent on the EU for their manufacturing exports, research by the trade body Make UK has found. The report, based on quarterly manufacturing outlook data measuring performance in output, orders, employment and investment intentions, also found the EU remains the “overwhelmingly dominant” destination for UK manufacturing exports.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

EU takes Hungary to highest court over LGBT, media rules

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive intensified its legal standoff with Hungary on Friday by taking the country to the EU’s highest court over a restrictive law on LGBT issues and media freedom. The EU had already tried for a year to make Hungary change a law that bans content portraying or promoting homosexuality. The European Commission said it “discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity.” “The Commission considers that the law violates the internal market rules, the fundamental rights of individuals (in particular LGBTIQ people) as well as — with regard to those fundamental rights — the EU values,” the statement said. It was the latest episode in a long political battle in which Brussels perceives Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as deliberately stepping away from the cornerstones of Western democracy while Hungary depicts the European Commission as overly meddling in internal politics and imposing moral standards it considers far too liberal.
LAW
TheConversationAU

China's big tech problem: even in a state-managed economy, digital companies grow too powerful

China’s digital economy has advanced rapidly over the past two decades, with services, communications and commerce moving online. The Chinese government has generally encouraged its citizens to accept digital technologies in all aspects of daily life. Today China has around a billion internet users. China has made clear it aims to be a global leader in digital infrastructure and technologies. Leadership in digital tech has been deemed critical to China’s future economic growth, domestically and internationally. Like Western countries, China has seen the rise of a handful of dominant digital platform or “big tech” internet companies. We studied China’s recent...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Protectionism#Eu Countries#Trade Bloc#Eu Commission#The European Union#European#Nato
PBS NewsHour

Croatia clears final hurdle to adopt the euro next year

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Tuesday removed the final obstacles to Croatia adopting the euro, enabling the first expansion of the currency bloc in almost a decade as the exchange rate fell to its weakest level against the dollar in 20 years. EU finance ministers approved three...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

EU Executive Will Sue Hungary Over LGBT Law, Radio Broadcaster

The European Commission decided on Friday to sue Hungary over an anti-LGBT law and its refusal to renew the license of Klubradio, a broadcaster critical of the government, in the latest clash over values that risks damaging the European Union's cohesion. The two lawsuits add to a long list of...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
China
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Albanese tightens ministerial code, banning shareholdings and blind trusts

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Assistant Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics. This week Michelle and Caroline look at whether the political demise of Boris Johnson will affect our bilateral relations with the United Kingdom, and the fresh signs of the possible thaw in the China-Australia relationship. They also canvass the criticism of Anthony Albanese for his overseas travel, and the NSW premier’s defence of the PM. On the domestic front, the NSW floods saw smoother federal-state co-ordination than happened in the last floods. In other news, Albanese has tightened the ministerial code of conduct, and Education Minister Jason Clare spoke on Labor’s plans for higher education. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Albanese government restores pandemic leave payment until September 30, saying COVID wave will peak in August

The Albanese government will reinstate the pandemic leave payment for workers who have to isolate but do not have sick leave, after earlier vigorously defending its ending on budgetary grounds. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the decision after a national cabinet meeting, which had been brought forward from Monday to early Saturday to discuss the escalating COVID wave. The leave payment expired on June 30 under a decision by the Morrison government. The Albanese government initially insisted it was time to transition from emergency measures but huge pressure has come over the past week, including from state governments and within...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Australia is getting a wellbeing budget: what we can – and can't – learn from New Zealand

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has confirmed Australia will follow Aotearoa New Zealand’s example and put wellbeing at the centre of the national budget. So what is a wellbeing budget? To understand that requires a short explanation of how Australia’s budget works now, and how wellbeing goals will change the process. Read more: Beyond GDP: Jim Chalmers' historic moment to build a well-being economy for Australia How the budget has worked till now Governments around the world budget in different ways....
AUSTRALIA
AFP

G20 chair Indonesia says 'many' nations condemned Russia at talks

Many nations in the Group of 20 major economies condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for it to end the war during ministerial talks in Indonesia, the host said in its closing statement early Sunday. "Many members agreed that the recovery of the global economy has slowed and is facing a major setback as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine, which was strongly condemned, and called for an end to the war," Indonesia said in the declaration.
ASIA
TheConversationAU

Australian Labor isn’t alone. Parties of the left are making a comeback

One aspect of May’s federal election has been strangely overlooked: Labor’s win follows a pattern among the main centre-left parties in Europe and comparable countries. Traditional social democratic and labour-based parties are resurgent, and now hold office (on their own or in coalition) across all of Scandinavia and in Germany, Spain, Portugal and New Zealand. Where the past decade has been dominated by talk of a crisis of the left, the debate is increasingly shifting to the crisis of the right. The picture isn’t uniform, of course. Some countries have experienced the de facto demise of their main centre-left party. We might...
FRANCE
TheConversationAU

First Nations people in rural NSW lived with more anxiety and fear about COVID-19 than non-First Nations people

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government’s pandemic response struggled to include the country’s most minoritised groups, including First Nations people. Daily press conferences were broadcast, but the messages were not delivered or received equally across the country. Trust in the people delivering the messages and ability to follow health advice varies according to personal, social and cultural experiences. Our study found First Nations people in rural NSW experienced significantly more anxiety and fear about COVID-19 than non-First Nations Australians. Read more: The...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy