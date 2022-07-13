Shining the Light on Banned Books at Santa Barbara’s Book Den

Find Your Next Great Read Right in Your Own Neighborhood. What better way to dig into summer reading than with free books? There are 150,000 Little Free Libraries around the world, sharing more than 70 million books each year — including at least 70 registered libraries in the greater Santa Barbara area. These little libraries operate on an honor system, giving free access to books for all. They’re also a great way for neighbors to share books and connect with each other about literature.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO