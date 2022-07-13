Shining the Light on Banned Books at Santa Barbara’s Book Den

From 2011 to 2019, the county jail’s population fluctuated between 1,000 and 1,200. By the decade’s end, it was down to 1,000. During the height of the pandemic, jail population plunged to 600, fueling the hope of criminal justice reform advocates and several county supervisors that Santa Barbara could keep its incarceration levels low and save money without compromising public safety. This week, the county supervisors heard from a private consultant — Michael Wilson — that the 600 number, in fact, lay within their grasp. Wilson noted that the jail population — now at 791 — could be expected to hover between 800 and 900 for the foreseeable future if present trends and practices continue. (The jail has a permitted capacity of 1,034 beds.)
