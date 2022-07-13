ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Shining the Light on Banned Books at Santa Barbara’s Book Den

Santa Barbara Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if we need another horrifying indication that something is rotten in the state of America, book challenges have reached a fever pitch in the past year. According to PEN America, there’s been an “alarming...

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
santabarbaraca.com

Live Music in Santa Barbara

Photo by Justin KaseConder, Courtesy of The Granada Theatre. Aside from its natural beauty, world-famous wines and countless landmarks rich with history, the Santa Barbara South Coast also prides itself on being a lively destination for live music—from local artists to internationally recognized stars. Put on your dancing shoes and read on for a roundup of some of the best live music venues in the area.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
fsrmagazine.com

Chef Brad Wise’s Steakhouse Arrives in Santa Barbara

On July 13, Trust Restaurant Group will open the doors of its third open-flame, retro-inspired steakhouse concept Rare Society, in Santa Barbara, CA. The San Diego-born Rare Society is the brainchild of acclaimed Chef Brad Wise who has woven inspiration from vintage Las Vegas steakhouses alongside a modern dining aesthetic, to feature his signature wood-fired, Santa Maria style-grilling for meats, alongside sustainably-sourced seafoods, and a progressive cocktail program,
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santamariavalley.com

Santa Maria Wine Trolley

Hit the road and explore all you can do in and around Santa Maria Valley. You’ll find it’s the perfect home base, where you can eat, drink and do more for less. Explore Santa Maria’s local wineries and tasting rooms on the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Little Free Libraries

Find Your Next Great Read Right in Your Own Neighborhood. What better way to dig into summer reading than with free books? There are 150,000 Little Free Libraries around the world, sharing more than 70 million books each year — including at least 70 registered libraries in the greater Santa Barbara area. These little libraries operate on an honor system, giving free access to books for all. They’re also a great way for neighbors to share books and connect with each other about literature.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Local coffee shop offers domestic bean tasting this weekend

Coffee: Goodboybob coffee will host the event at 2058 Broadway. Courtesy photo. In part of their “Top Dog presents” series, local espresso bar goodboybob is collaborating with FRINJ coffee, a California-harvested roastery, for a unique coffee tasting, celebrating tastes from around America. This Saturday, July 16 at 2...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
Person
Aldous Huxley
Person
Ray Bradbury
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
William Golding
Santa Barbara Independent

Frito, Dorito, Mick, Rose, and Buttercup

What’s better than one adorable orange cat? Two adorable orange cats!. Meet Frito and Dorito. These 3-year-old boys are absolutely delightful. They both enjoy soaking up the sun, lounging around, and taking long, luxurious naps. Frito and Dorito were found outside, so it has taken them some time to get used to being around people. Frito is still a bit timid, but with his brother Dorito by his side, he is gaining confidence and becoming more comfortable spending time with human friends.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

A View of State Street

As a longtime resident of Santa Barbara, I’d like to offer my vision of a re-designed State Street Promenade. As it is, the current “feel” or atmosphere of State Street is shoddy and dangerous. It is neither one thing or another, just a chaos with no character. The disorder and lack of planning seems to encourage those who either scream at frightened shoppers or who use the sidewalk and doorways for their daytime, passed-out slumber.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Video Segment Release – “Up Front with SBPD” Recruitment￼

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 12, 2022. The Santa Barbara Police Department has just released another episode of “Up Front with SBPD,” discussing employee recruitment. The series will be posted on City webpages, YouTube, and social media platforms, as well as being played on the City TV Channel (Cox Cable Channel 18).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Surf Rodeo returns to Ventura this weekend

VENTURA, Calif.-Surf Rodeo fans are donning cowboy hats and boots to enjoy the return of the three- day event by the Ventura Pier. The Surf Rodeo began as a surf contest with a rodeo twist in the late 1990's. This year organizers held a portion of the surf contest before the music festival. Featured bands The post Surf Rodeo returns to Ventura this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outsiders#Green Eggs
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley Honored With 2022 Champion for Kids Award at the Annual National

Denver, CO – In recognition of her continued commitment to promote solutions that help steer kids towards success and away from crime, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley was selected as the recipient of this year’s Champion for Kids award by Fight Crime: Invest in Kids at the National District Attorney’s Association Annual Conference in Denver, Colorado. District Attorney Dudley is the only prosecutor to receive this prestigious award in 2022.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

First Aid Angels

This is a thank-you note to two young sisters who helped me on Friday, July 1 at the Paseo Nuevo Mall. I’m getting older and I have Old-Lady-Thin-Skin. Some of your readers will relate. I tore the skin on my right arm pretty badly in two spots and tried...
NUEVO, CA
Daily Nexus

Chancellor Yang Takes Over-Enrollment Crisis Into His Own Hands

Students of UC Santa Barbara, rejoice! Your prayers have finally been answered, for after years of virtual inaction, our esteemed chancellor has seemingly taken the growing over-enrollment crisis into his own hands. This sudden shift in policy could not have been more timely — as the 2022-23 school year looms ahead, campus student housing and Isla Vista have become ever-more dense. With student population soaring, living conditions deteriorating and housing policy remaining ever-stagnant, it can feel as though calls for action from UCSB administration fall on deaf ears — but no longer!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Santa Barbara Independent

Interim Santa Barbara City Police Chief Barney Melekian Retires

Barney Melekian, Santa Barbara’s Interim Chief of Police, officially retired after a 50-year career in law enforcement this week and will be replaced by Captain Marylinda Arroyo, who will serve as interim-interim until a permanent new chief is chosen. Melekian served far longer than he initially anticipated when he took the post in March 2021, after former chief Lori Luhnow resigned. Melekian combined street cred, having won both the Medal of Valor and Medal of Courage during his years with the Santa Monica Police; administrative chops, as he served as both fire chief and city administrator for the city of Pasadena; and political smarts, having served in the Department of Justice under the Obama Administration as director of the Community Oriented Policing Services Office.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

How Can Santa Barbara County Cut Jail Population in Half?

From 2011 to 2019, the county jail’s population fluctuated between 1,000 and 1,200. By the decade’s end, it was down to 1,000. During the height of the pandemic, jail population plunged to 600, fueling the hope of criminal justice reform advocates and several county supervisors that Santa Barbara could keep its incarceration levels low and save money without compromising public safety. This week, the county supervisors heard from a private consultant ​— ​Michael Wilson ​— ​that the 600 number, in fact, lay within their grasp. Wilson noted that the jail population ​— ​now at 791 ​— ​could be expected to hover between 800 and 900 for the foreseeable future if present trends and practices continue. (The jail has a permitted capacity of 1,034 beds.)
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy