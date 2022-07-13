ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 men face charges after shooting injures 2 in Golden Glades

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Detectives arrested three suspects after a shooting injured two people and damaged two cars on Monday in Golden Glades. The suspects — Keon Jean, Steve Joseph, and Joselin Dervilus...

Click10.com

Man injured during shooting in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting on Friday in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an area near the intersection of Griffin Road and Southwest 43 Avenue. Fire Rescue personnel decided the man wounded needed to be hospitalized. He suffered non-life...
DANIA BEACH, FL
