ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

We lost the plot on COVID messaging – now governments will have to be bold to get us back on track

By Stephen Duckett, Honorary Enterprise Professor, School of Population and Global Health, and Department of General Practice, The University of Melbourne, Sarah Duckett, PhD Candidate in Risk and Society, King's College London
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 4 days ago

Overall, Australian governments managed the first two years of the COVID pandemic well. Border closures and state actions such as lockdowns averted 18,000 deaths in 2020 and 2021.

This came at a cost in terms of separation of families and friends because of border closures , disruption to schooling and economic activity , and individual stress .

The public supported these measures and thought state governments had managed the pandemic well . Support for the Commonwealth government was also high until mid-2021 , when the bungled vaccine rollout caused support to plummet.

Now, we are in the grip of a fresh COVID wave. Hospital systems and ambulance services are under severe strain, not just because of an increase in patients, but because the virus has decimated their own workforces. Governments now appear to be much more reluctant to introduce measures to curb its spread, a big difference from the start of the pandemic in 2020.

So, how did it come to this?

Contest of values and rhetoric

Despite the much-vaunted national cabinet, for most of 2020 and 2021 there was no coherent national leadership of COVID-19 response. Then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other federal ministers downplayed COVID risks and undermined state public health measures. They attacked lockdowns , state border closures and school shutdowns , while dog-whistling to anti-vaxxers .

This weakened the states’ social licence to pursue effective public health measures.

The differences between the Commonwealth and state governments were in part due to different weighing of the risks of COVID. In 2020 and for the first half of 2021, there was either no vaccine or not enough vaccines, and the prevalent virus strain was quite virulent. As a result, other public health measures were key to controlling the pandemic and minimising hospitalisations and deaths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6BEI_0gea9VNo00
In the earlier stages of the pandemic, the federal and state governments took very different approaches. Mick Tsikas/AAP

But from the middle of 2021, the rhetoric and messaging changed. Led by the Commonwealth government, there was increasing talk of “ living with COVID ”, reducing restrictions and reopening borders, with the underlying assumption being that, with vaccines, the pandemic was under control. Even the advent of the Omicron wave in late 2021 didn’t lead to a reset, as it was dismissed as “ mild ”.

There have also been ideological differences throughout the pandemic. Morrison preferred “personal responsibility” to mandates, the latter of which was viewed pejoratively. Individual responsibility is a comfortable position for conservative politicians who tend to minimise the role for government.

In contrast, the very essence of public health is that it is an organised response by society , to quote a standard definition of the field.

Read more: How has COVID affected Australians' health? New report shows where we've failed and done well

The federal electoral context

By early 2022, the effect of undermining the social licence was increasingly prevalent. The public, especially those that who had borne the brunt of the more extensive public health measures, were tired of lockdowns. The evidence about vaccine waning had not yet become apparent, so reliance on vaccines was seen as the appropriate principal public health response. “Living with COVID” was becoming the dominant narrative.

Around the same time, anti-vaxxers had begun to get organised and protested against any public health measures. States sniffed the wind and began to roll back their restrictions.

A Melbourne joke from 2021 went like this:

Question: what is the hardest part of a one-week snap lockdown? Answer: Week five.

The federal Coalition attempted to paint Labor as the party that would reintroduce lockdowns and border closures . The Labor opposition did not want to talk about the pandemic to avoid that bullet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0danME_0gea9VNo00
By 2021, anti-vaccination rallies were making loud protests about public health measures. Bianca de Marchi/AAP

Post-election politics

This long history is necessary context for the confusion we see today. Despite its defeat at the election, the Morrison government’s pandemic legacy is hindering Australia’s ability to manage the pandemic because of the weakening of the social licence to regulate.

Labelling the more transmissible Omicron variant as mild hasn’t helped, as low average severity coupled with high incidence still leads to overburdened hospitals. The Morrison rhetoric of personal responsibility has proved hard to shift as well. It is certainly seductive – “it is your job to protect yourself and if you don’t, tough luck, you will wear the consequences”.

Of course, that position assumes we are all perfectly rational decision-makers and we bear the full cost of our decisions. Neither is true. We tend to discount future consequences of our decisions, and we are unrealistically optimistic about the chances of getting COVID and its consequences.

Just one person’s infection can have a big impact on others – for example, if they are hospitalised, that impedes access to hospital beds for others – so the cost of poor choices by one person potentially falls on others too.

The public health messaging is also confusing. If I have had only two doses, am I “fully vaccinated”? Does “individual responsibility” involve my lugging a very heavy HEPA filter to ensure clean air in any room I go into? Is the Omicron variant genuinely mild? If so, why do we see all those stories about hospital problems?

And what is the right thing to do about masks? Are cloth masks any good? Or should we all have N95s? And should they then be subsidised? And if masks are “strongly recommended”, why are they not mandated?

It all comes back to the COVID social licence. What proportion of the public will accept a mask mandate ? If the public is not convinced of the threat or benefit to themselves and others, compliance will be low. This means public health leaders need to talk up collective responsibility and collective benefit, the antithesis of the individual responsibility mantra. This has been missing from the national response.

Talking up individual responsibility means leaders don’t have to lead or shape collective behaviour . Media hype about regulatory fatigue, a fraught catch-all concept where the evidence is still developing , hasn’t helped either.

Both New South Wales and Victoria face elections in the next 12 months. Neither government wants to be attacked as the government of lockdowns and mandates when the risks of not acting have been downplayed for so long.

Read more: How the pandemic has brought out the worst — and the best — in Australians and their governments

So where to from here?

Public health messaging over the past six months has been woeful. Political leaders are sometimes seen in masks, but mostly not. There has been little messaging about third and fourth doses, and so we have poor third-dose rates, despite what we now know about vaccine waning. The “Omicron is mild” message has led to a “no worries mate” insouciance among the public.

But political and public health leaders must now exercise leadership. Public health requires collective action, not simply a reliance on the easy cop-out of individual responsibility. This will require a carefully planned transition from the discredited positions that have made a public response so much harder now than it was a year ago, and consistent positions across party lines that put the public’s health ahead of cheap political shots.

Leaders need to adopt a more nuanced approach to responding to COVID, jettisoning the simplistic all-or-none dichotomy.

Finally, the mainstream media also need to resile from their knee-jerk rejection of any public health action as akin to lockdowns and economic catastrophe.

The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 367

Jim Schmitt
3d ago

The Government LOST ALL CREDIBILITY. It was all about government control. No one in there right mind believes a word you have to say.

Reply(69)
355
JAMFAM
3d ago

Instituting a police state in an attempt to stop the spread of a Covid, on top of the fact that the draconian isolation, quarantines, mandated shot, masks, etc, did not work,, is not handling the virus well.

Reply(59)
220
Rebecca Q.
3d ago

Now we have sudden adult death syndrome. I mean really can people be that gullible believing the government cares about humanity??

Reply(6)
228
Related
TheConversationAU

Albanese government restores pandemic leave payment until September 30, saying COVID wave will peak in August

The Albanese government will reinstate the pandemic leave payment for workers who have to isolate but do not have sick leave, after earlier vigorously defending its ending on budgetary grounds. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the decision after a national cabinet meeting, which had been brought forward from Monday to early Saturday to discuss the escalating COVID wave. The leave payment expired on June 30 under a decision by the Morrison government. The Albanese government initially insisted it was time to transition from emergency measures but huge pressure has come over the past week, including from state governments and within...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

First Nations people in rural NSW lived with more anxiety and fear about COVID-19 than non-First Nations people

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government’s pandemic response struggled to include the country’s most minoritised groups, including First Nations people. Daily press conferences were broadcast, but the messages were not delivered or received equally across the country. Trust in the people delivering the messages and ability to follow health advice varies according to personal, social and cultural experiences. Our study found First Nations people in rural NSW experienced significantly more anxiety and fear about COVID-19 than non-First Nations Australians. Read more: The...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Albanese tightens ministerial code, banning shareholdings and blind trusts

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Assistant Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics. This week Michelle and Caroline look at whether the political demise of Boris Johnson will affect our bilateral relations with the United Kingdom, and the fresh signs of the possible thaw in the China-Australia relationship. They also canvass the criticism of Anthony Albanese for his overseas travel, and the NSW premier’s defence of the PM. On the domestic front, the NSW floods saw smoother federal-state co-ordination than happened in the last floods. In other news, Albanese has tightened the ministerial code of conduct, and Education Minister Jason Clare spoke on Labor’s plans for higher education. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Here’s a simple way to stop governments giving jobs to mates

Handing out a cushy job to a political mate might seem harmless – after all, everyone does it, right? – but the politicisation of public appointments has real, pervasive consequences for Australian democracy. Increasingly, many government boards, tribunals and independent agencies are stacked with people who have worked in politics. A new Grattan Institute report, released today, shows that political appointments are common at state and federal levels. It reveals the costs all Australians bear when governments choose mates over merit. Political appointments are widespread About 7% of federal government–appointed jobs in public bodies are filled by people who have worked...
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Daily Mail

Hospitals bring back Covid restrictions on patients and visitors despite NO official health advice to do so - as Anthony Albanese calls snap national cabinet after pressure from lockdown-loving premiers

Hospitals in New South Wales are already implementing their own Covid mandates despite no official orders from government. Clinics around the state have re-introduced density limits, mask rules and surveillance testing in response to skyrocketing cases in the community. Staff have been told to wear N95 masks and goggles at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Australia's special visa program for Ukrainians to end, despite war raging on

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Ukraine this month, promising an extra A$100 million in military aid and pledging to help the country for “as long as it takes”. So when a humanitarian visa program allowing Ukrainians to live and work in Australia was announced to end on July 14, it caught many by surprise. Such short-notice visa changes are an impossible challenge for Ukrainians facing the many complexities and stresses of fleeing the war. In response to these concerns, the deadline has since been extended, but only by two more weeks. The decision to end the visa program is disappointing,...
GERMANY
TheConversationAU

The unconscionable prosecution of Bernard Collaery was an assault on the values Australia holds dear

Last week Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus put an end to Canberra lawyer Bernard Collaery’s criminal prosecution. Collaery was prosecuted in 2018 and was facing five charges, including allegedly conspiring with his client, “Witness K”, to disclose confidential information about the Australian government’s spying operation in Timor-Leste. The prosecution was a scandal and should never have been commenced. So how did we get here? In 2004, at former foreign minister Alexander Downer’s behest, the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) planted surveillance devices in the Palacio Governo, the building that housed the offices of Timor-Leste’s prime minister and the national cabinet conference room. The purpose of this...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

How your status, where you live and your family background affect your risk of dementia

As part of a series on cycles of disadvantage, supported by a philanthropic grant from the Paul Ramsay Foundation, we’re publishing three articles on the social determinants of health. They look at how factors like income, where you live and your background affect your risk for cancer, dementia and heart disease. By the year 2050, the World Health Organization estimates one in five people will be aged 60 years and above. In Australia, our rapidly ageing population means that without a substantial medical breakthrough, the number of people living with dementia is expected to double from 487,600 in 2022 to 1.1...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#Commonwealth#Governments
TheConversationAU

Australia is getting a wellbeing budget: what we can – and can't – learn from New Zealand

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has confirmed Australia will follow Aotearoa New Zealand’s example and put wellbeing at the centre of the national budget. So what is a wellbeing budget? To understand that requires a short explanation of how Australia’s budget works now, and how wellbeing goals will change the process. Read more: Beyond GDP: Jim Chalmers' historic moment to build a well-being economy for Australia How the budget has worked till now Governments around the world budget in different ways....
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Labor promised a new committee of 15 young people to guide policy. So who gets picked, and how?

The federal government has announced Anne Aly is Australia’s new minister for youth. This will restore youth consultation to government decision-making after the abolition in 2013 of the Youth Advisory Council and the Office for Youth. Labor has promised a new youth engagement model driven by a steering committee of up to 15 young people. Getting this panel of 15 young people right will be crucial to its effectiveness. Here are three factors to consider. 1. Young Australians are diverse Generation Z (10–24 years old) represents about 18% of Australia and about 30% of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population. (Looking at an older...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Albanese needs to step up (and mask up) to help create a new mindset to meet the COVID crisis

Anthony Albanese received his fourth COVID jab this week. A commendable example to the community, now that eligibility for the “winter shot” has been widened. Well, commendable up to a point. Noticeably, neither Albanese nor the health worker wielding the needle was wearing a mask, and the prime minister quickly came in for some flak. Masks are currently a front-line topic in the debate about how we deal with the new COVID wave that is seeing an average of 45 deaths a day, taking deaths this year alone north of 8,000. Earlier this week Victoria’s acting chief health officer recommended...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: The Conservatives face their ‘wrong brother’ moment

Is this going to be the Conservative Party’s David Miliband moment? It looks as if the final two candidates will be Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, with the main uncertainty in the next few days being the battle for third place between Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch.Then it will be up to Conservative members to make the final choice. A YouGov poll of members this week suggested that Mordaunt was preferred to Sunak by a large margin, 67 to 28 per cent, and she is consequently the betting favourite.The Tories are in danger of rejecting their David Miliband: the well-qualified...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

7 things the Australian Research Council review should tackle, from a researcher's point of view

Federal Education Minister Jason Clare this week announced a review of the Australian Research Council (ARC). The review will require thorough reflection, both on a set of key principles to guide research funding and on the nitty-gritty of ARC operations. As academics who receive ARC grant funding and act as reviewers for this organisation, we have seven suggestions for rethinking the ARC. 1. Include a close discussion of the independence of the ARC from government. The former government’s acting education minister, Stuart Robert, vetoed six grants late last year that had been approved through the ARC’s review system. It was not the...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

5 years on, would an outspoken Australian-Muslim activist ‘get Yassmined?’ Abdel-Magied herself hopes change is happening

Does Australia still have a racism problem? Or does it simply suffer from a diversity and inclusion problem at the level of governance and political representation? Answering these questions is rarely straightforward and always depends on the personal experiences and ethno-religious backgrounds of those asking. The new Albanese government has...
WORLD
ceoworld.biz

Creating a New Mindset that Puts Global Needs at the Forefront

We face enormous existential threats in our world today that make for a bleak future unless we take swift action. But how do we as individuals and a global society address the monumental issues of a pandemic, climate change, famine, and now a war that negates our previous world order? As two businessmen — one from China and one from the U.S. — we propose a new mindset that can allow for a safe and prosperous world.
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Australian Labor isn’t alone. Parties of the left are making a comeback

One aspect of May’s federal election has been strangely overlooked: Labor’s win follows a pattern among the main centre-left parties in Europe and comparable countries. Traditional social democratic and labour-based parties are resurgent, and now hold office (on their own or in coalition) across all of Scandinavia and in Germany, Spain, Portugal and New Zealand. Where the past decade has been dominated by talk of a crisis of the left, the debate is increasingly shifting to the crisis of the right. The picture isn’t uniform, of course. Some countries have experienced the de facto demise of their main centre-left party. We might...
FRANCE
TheConversationAU

For many NZ scholars, the old career paths are broken. Our survey shows the reality for this new ‘academic precariat’

As in many Western countries, New Zealand’s universities have become increasingly reliant on casual and temporary employees to run classes and undertake research. The situation is becoming critical, both for young academics themselves and for the country in general. The problem has been recognised in a recent OECD report...
COLLEGES
TheConversationAU

China's big tech problem: even in a state-managed economy, digital companies grow too powerful

China’s digital economy has advanced rapidly over the past two decades, with services, communications and commerce moving online. The Chinese government has generally encouraged its citizens to accept digital technologies in all aspects of daily life. Today China has around a billion internet users. China has made clear it aims to be a global leader in digital infrastructure and technologies. Leadership in digital tech has been deemed critical to China’s future economic growth, domestically and internationally. Like Western countries, China has seen the rise of a handful of dominant digital platform or “big tech” internet companies. We studied China’s recent...
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationAU

Raising the age of criminal responsibility is only a first step. First Nations kids need cultural solutions

In some Australian states, children can legally be detained from the age of ten years old. This has led to over-policing and over-incarceration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children. First Nations children represent 50% of youth incarcerated during 2021. Incarcerating children can cause irreparable harm, particularly for those who have complex health and social needs. Children who are removed from their families and communities during crucial stages of development and placed in youth detention are exposed to a form of social control, stigmatisation and criminalisation that in many cases inflicts lifelong harm. Indigenous voices are seeking not just to raise the...
KIDS
TheConversationCanada

Health-care providers and MAID: The reasons why some don't offer medically assisted death

Medical assistance in dying (MAID) was legalized in Canada in 2016. Since then, there have been year-over-year increases in Canadians accessing a MAID death. The most recent data from 2019 to 2020 highlights a 34.2 per cent increase in Canadians accessing MAID. Bill C-7, which passed in June 2021, changed the eligibility criteria by removing the “natural death has become reasonably foreseeable” requirement. As a result, more Canadians may qualify for MAID. During the pandemic, 23 per cent of care providers in an international survey reported that assisted death inquiries or requests had “somewhat” or “significantly” increased. MAID and COVID-19 pressures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy