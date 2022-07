ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford plans to build up two buildings on Cedar Street , 502 and 642, which have sat empty for decades. During the city council on Monday, city leaders voted to expand the city’s Amerock TIF district to include this project, which will put two new apartment complexes on Cedar Street. Plans include 60 loft apartments, as well as retail stores on the bottom floor.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO