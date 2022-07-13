King City passes grant to help pay for construction of outdoor dining

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City council members approved a grant program that would help restaurant businesses cover the costs of building outdoor dining improvements.

Businesses located on Broadway Street from First Street to San Lorenzo Avenue can apply for grants to help with design services and for construction for up to $75,000. Other businesses can apply for an up to $10,000 grant for outdoor dining tables and chairs to be used on the sidewalk.

The program will be funded from the $225,000 in ARPA funds allocated for this program. This is a part of the Downtown Streetscape Master Plan to improve Broadway Street from First Street to San Lorenzo Avenue.

The City Manager must approve the application and the application looks like this:

