What’s better than one adorable orange cat? Two adorable orange cats!. Meet Frito and Dorito. These 3-year-old boys are absolutely delightful. They both enjoy soaking up the sun, lounging around, and taking long, luxurious naps. Frito and Dorito were found outside, so it has taken them some time to get used to being around people. Frito is still a bit timid, but with his brother Dorito by his side, he is gaining confidence and becoming more comfortable spending time with human friends.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO