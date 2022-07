Just before 3 am Sunday morning Splendora Police stopped a vehicle traveling north on I-69 near East River. After talking with the driver and his two passengers it was determined that drugs were in the vehicle. Police recovered 6-pounds of marijuana, a gun, crack cocaine, ecstasy, and THC edibles. The driver was returning to his home in Natchitoches, Louisiana was arrested.

SPLENDORA, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO