HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – In just over two weeks, voters in Holland could put the city on the road to much more high speed internet. If the millage proposal is approved, it would allow the city to borrow up to $30,000,000 and issue general obligation bonds over 25 years to finance the expansion of the City’s broadband internet transport services, to include the engineering and design, acquisition, construction, installation and expansion of its fiber optics network and associated facilities.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO