Region floating through national lifeguard shortage

As the summer of 2022 began and bathing suit clad residents of all ages made a return to pools, the phrase “swim at your own risk” became the familiar watchword. Emerging from a pandemic, America has found itself in a lifeguard shortage.

While the once popular part-time summer job, with all its mandated training and other standards, seems to have become less appealing, Southern Maryland’s recreation specialists have been prudent and proactive.

“We’ve had less applications this year but we are slowly gaining on it,” said Shannon Nazzal, Calvert County’s parks and recreation director.

Back in early April, Calvert County government announced parks and recreation cutbacks in facility hours due to nearly 150 seasonal vacancies.

Hours were to be curtailed at Cove Point Pool in Lusby once it was open in late May. Kings Landing Pool in Huntingtown originally wasn’t to open at all this year. This past Tuesday the pool at Kings Landing Park was finally open for the summer.

“We are opening Kings Landing Pool for adjusted hours,” Nazzal said. The pool is available for open swim Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.

Nazzal told Southern Maryland News the worker shortage is “a combination of things — there are a lot of jobs open, a lot of competition and there are a number of individuals who just aren’t working. We’ve increased pay rates for lifeguards and other positions.”

According to the county government website, Calvert is currently offering lifeguards $17.60 an hour.

Calvert officials saw indications earlier this year that it might get caught in the national trend of not enough lifeguards to keep poolside vigil.

“Prior to the summer we noticed we were struggling,” said Nazzal. “The positions opened in February. Around March we noticed [the shortfall]. In April we made the call to reduce hours. We did recruitment, reaching out to school swim teams but we were still short.”

Has the lifeguard shortage compromised safety?

“Absolutely not,” Nazzal declared. “The hours the pools are open we are fully staffed.”

The region’s other counties and a local municipality that has been home to a unique aquatic facility for nearly 30 years seemed to have waded through the lifeguard shortage in better shape.

Sam Drury, Charles County government’s chief of recreation, told Southern Maryland News his department avoided a lifeguard shortage by “offering additional classes. Once classes were filled we recruited new classes.”

The recruitment process began last fall.

Drury said Charles’ public pools — three indoor and three outdoor facilities — are “fully staffed” this summer.

While the lifeguard ranks are loaded, Drury stated, “We are in need of more water safety instructors to give swimming lessons.”

Drury said having three indoor pools open year round helps in staff continuity. “It’s a benefit,” he said.

Drury noted the College of Southern Maryland’s La Plata pool is no longer operating. “We may have picked up some of their lifeguards,” he added.

Anyone wanting to be a lifeguard in Charles must be at least 15. Drury said 99% of their lifeguards are college age and under.

“We haven’t felt the pinch. We’ve fared pretty well,” Jessica Hale, St. Mary’s County recreation division manager, said of that county’s lifeguard situation.

Hale said St. Mary’s recreation officials did a lot of outreach in order to recruit aquatics facility employees and began offering more training opportunities to candidates.

Arguably one of the fulcrums that has boosted the employment base for St. Mary’s was its recent inclusion of the wellness and aquatics center at CSM’s Leonardtown campus. That facility is now run by St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks Department.

“It’s heavily used. It’s open seven days a week,” said Hale. “It’s become our biggest draw. We are thrilled to have it as an option.”

St. Mary’s also has a pool in Great Mills that is uncovered from June to August and then bubble-covered from September to May.

If toiling as a lifeguard in St. Mary’s isn’t to your liking — according to the county government website it pays nearly $14 an hour — a water safety instructor can earn as much as $30 an hour in St. Mary’s.

Safe wading in beach town

Before there was the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick or the pool at Cove Point Park, many Calvert County residents and visitors who didn’t want to swim in the bay or river headed to Chesapeake Beach Water Park, which opened during the early 1990s.

The facility has a full staff.

“Right now we have 59 lifeguards, 17 or 18 working today,” said Savannah Richardson, the water park’s aquatics manager, when Southern Maryland News spoke to her on Tuesday.

Richardson noted that due to the town’s ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the water park’s attendance is about 30% of its total capacity. The water park’s lifeguards are qualified licensed by Ellis and Associates, which specializes in lifeguard certifications.

Richardson said the training is done online and in person. The in-person training is done in both the classroom and pool.

“Our first class is in March, normally we do a second class in May,” she said.

The one-on-one training that follows takes about five days.

The water park’s aquatic staff has a starting age of 15. “Most are around 16 with the oldest 21,” said Richardson.

In addition to the regular lifeguard staff, there are five supervisors and three head guards, one of whom has nine years of experience at the water park.

“We will begin to recruit our team before the season closes out,” said Richardson.

“The water park has good employee retention,” said Holly Wahl, Chesapeake Beach town administrator, who credits Richardson, who rose through the ranks at the water park to her current management position.

Wahl said Richardson “devotes a lot of time and is so serious about safety.”

Richardson stated adults who bring their kids to the Chesapeake Beach Water Park “say they are very comfortable with bringing their children here. You couldn’t tell there’s a lifeguard shortage.”

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews