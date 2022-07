As a longtime resident of Santa Barbara, I’d like to offer my vision of a re-designed State Street Promenade. As it is, the current “feel” or atmosphere of State Street is shoddy and dangerous. It is neither one thing or another, just a chaos with no character. The disorder and lack of planning seems to encourage those who either scream at frightened shoppers or who use the sidewalk and doorways for their daytime, passed-out slumber.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO