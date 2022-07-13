ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Former TPS board members issue statement, urge current members to serve the students

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrxsi_0gea8IBo00

TULSA, Okla. — Seventeen former members of the Tulsa Public Schools board have released a statement, urging current board members to focus on the students and not situations involving multiple board members and Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist.

You can read the full statement below:

To Those Serving on Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education

In the over 135 years of our collective service on the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education, never once has there been a meeting like that held on July 11, 2022. Every signer can remember passionate disagreement, uncomfortable situations, even palpable tension in the room in the many, many school board meetings where we presided as board members. But not one of us can recall anything like what occurred this past Monday. Public servants seated at a board table, members of a collective body who by its very nature must put politics aside to assure that Tulsa’s students succeed – shouting at one another and voting down items whose sole purpose is to serve our children – some of the City’s most beloved programs, a bond sale yielding hundreds of thousands of tax payer approved dollars needed to prepare for the new school year, teacher and employee contracts, all of it and more – shut down. In the name of what? To serve whom? Towards what outcome?

For so many years the Tulsa Public School Board has been a diverse group of leaders who support, enable and recognize the amazing work of students and educators and also decide incredibly difficult issues. But board members have never jeopardized the immediate future of our district, its students, families and employees as if they were pawns in a political game.

The formal duty of the Board is to direct the policy and strategic planning for the district and ensure the Superintendent and her team use public dollars to serve students. Our code of ethics dictates that we “remember always that our first and greatest concern must be the educational welfare of the students attending public schools.” These responsibilities and the moral duty of basic decency among elected officials who serve students – our next generation Tulsans – were completely renounced Monday night.

As former members of the board we urge you to get back on the road of the hard, but invaluable and rewarding work of serving students and not personal disputes or politics. This cannot wait until the next board election – the board has to work together now. Our kids don’t have a dress rehearsal. Our City fails without public education, the future of our community is not sustainable without a strong local school board who uses student success as their compass at all times.

Public service is a good and noble cause but there is a heightened duty when our public service is to students who are relying on us to give them the opportunity and the tools to become successful community members. We, the undersigned, are here to help in every way we can but this is your time to come together and do the hardest part of leading: find common ground, find compromise, and put the best interests of kids first. We know it can be done.

Lana Turner Addison 12 years

Anna America 2 years

Oma Jean Copeland 7 years

Cindy Decker 4 years

Doug Dodd 11 years

Bobbie Gray Elliot 16 years

Ruth Ann Fate 24 years

Brian Hosmer 2 years

Brian Hunt 4 years

Shawna Keller 8 years

Judy Eason McIntyre 16 years

Cathy Newsome 16 years

Jim Payne 3 years

Michael Pierce 8 years

Suzanne Schreiber 8 years

Amy Shelton 2 years

Jania Wester 2 years

Statement from Tulsa Association of Elementary School Principals

Dear Tulsa Public Schools Board Members,

On behalf of the Tulsa Association of Elementary School Principals, we thank you for your service to Tulsa Public Schools. We stand in support of Dr. Gist and the work we have all done together throughout her tenure. Also, we stand in support of the students, families, teachers, support staff, and leaders of Tulsa Public Schools. We ask you to reconsider the items that were not approved at the July 11th school board meeting. These items are vital to a strong start to the school year. Non-approval of critical funds to purchase classroom supplies, instructional materials, as well as funds for school-site level projects will have ongoing impact for students and families.

During these difficult times, we have an opportunity to come together to show our families and Tulsa that we are resilient and stronger together. We hope you find it in your heart to be a part of the solution to come together and be the example of how we put students first, how we solve challenges in healthy ways and how we model that even through adversity we are on the same team. We encourage you to approve these items swiftly during your special meeting on July 14.

Thank you for your time and consideration in this difficult time,

Tulsa Association of Elementary School Principals

